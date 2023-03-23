Edge Video Launches PricePoints: Earn Rewards for Live Video Streaming

Netherlands, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — The Web3 Video Network’s Edge Video has announced the release of PricePoints, its newest product. PricePoints is a real-time rewards program that gamifies live content and makes use of the second screen for immediate interaction.

Words from Joe Ward, CEO of Edge Video, “With a real-time overlay that displays points per hour, points won, and a QR code remote, PricePoints elevates gamification to a whole new level. This overlay, which automatically appears when the movie is paused, can be added to video streaming services like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Vizio, iOS, Android, and the web. In live sports like tennis, cricket, or golf, where viewers typically only tune in at the very end, PricePoints is intended to increase user engagement. PricePoints, in our opinion, will completely change how viewers engage with live programming in the future.

Joe Ward stated, “We are dedicated to making PricePoints the go-to real-time rewards program for live programming. Our objective is to give people a seamless and interesting experience that will entice them to return for more.

About Edge Video

Edge Video, an online streaming and digital media production company, is reinventing the streaming experience with Watch2Earn on the EDGE Web3 Video Network. By allowing viewers to receive rewards for watching sponsored content, Watch2earn provides a very interesting and beneficial experience for both users and advertisers.