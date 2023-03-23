RX’s Ambitious Blueprint to Embrace the Full Recovery of China’s Exhibition Business

BEIJING, China, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — As China has eased its Covid-related restrictions and reopened borders for inbound travelers, the country has entered post-pandemic era, is resolutely focused on driving stable economic growth and development in 2023.

The power of face-to-face exhibitions have been recognized to create platforms for economic growth and recovery, as well as to bring communities together to rebuild connections, trust, and confidence. China’s government has released policies to promote the recovery of physical exhibitions and support enterprises to participate in exhibitions abroad.

RX (Reed Exhibitions), the world’s leading event organizer, is poised to participate in and drive the full recovery of China’s exhibition industry in 2023 with an ambitious blueprint for its ever-stronger business. With a set of strategic initiatives and a forward-looking plan to accommodate the market demand, it endeavors to create business opportunities for communities and organizations.

In addition to wholly owned subsidiaries, RX has been in China for more than 40 years and has formed several joint ventures with top exhibition organizers specialized in multiple industry sectors in China.

As both domestic and overseas markets are heating up, RX Greater China set out bold plans to launch several new events aiming to help enterprises to enter emerging domestic and overseas markets as well as promising sectors in 2023.

The recently concluded AMTS Indonesia in March 14-15 offered a unique opportunity for enterprises to connect with the Asian automobile manufacturing industry and support sustainable development of Indonesian automobile manufacturing industry.

To support packaging companies to accelerate their expansion to international markets, RX will host WEPACK ASEAN in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in November 2023 for the first time, which is expected to be the largest event of the packaging industry in Southeast Asia.

RX will also hold several brand-new exhibitions in China, such as IFEX Kunming International Flowers and Plants Expo (September 15-17, 2023), South China Daily-Use Articles Trade Fair (September 22-24, 2023, Guangzhou), and Automotive World China (October 11-13, 2023).

With its strong global network and international marketing competency, RX is committed to assisting enterprises in restoring international trade and entering key overseas markets. PCHi 2023, the first exhibition by RX Greater China in 2023, was successfully held in Guangzhou last February 15-17.

The upcoming SinoCorrugated 2023 in Shanghai on July 12-14 will feature an impressive array of international elements. The show is expecting a strong comeback of more than 6,000 overseas visitors from over 110 countries, who will unleash their purchasing power that has been suppressed over the past 3 years.

Furthermore, RX is the founding partner of the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge Initiative of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). RX formulated a roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2040. RX released its “Go Green” program in China, advocating energy conservation, environmental protection, and green transformation from raising awareness to implementing sustainable practices.

RX has also launched the S-Future platform in China to facilitate cross-sectoral collaboration toward a sustainable future, and to assist industries and customers that RX serves to explore and identify solutions and business opportunities in low-carbon transition and sustainable. The platform has yielded notable results, to promote the development of sustainable beauty concept and product development practices in China.

RX continues to pursue digitalization while resuming offline exhibitions. Under the new normal, RX will continue to break through the limits of time and space with a hybrid solution that combines online and offline to serve customers at home and abroad. RX offers a range of diversified 365 digital tools, including Reed Connect, GlobalCorrugated.com, ALUconnect, Limaotong, and PACKCON Yellow Page to meet more sophisticated needs of customers and empower them to promote products, find business partners, generate leads, and complete transactions throughout the year.