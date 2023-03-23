Shelly’s Landscape Has Been Complaint-Free for 10 Years

Northbrook, IL, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Shelly’s Landscape is pleased to announce that they have received recognition from the Better Business Bureau for being complaint-free in 2022 and the previous 10 years. Their team has provided stellar customer service to keep their customers happy.

Shelly’s Landscape is dedicated to providing top-notch landscaping services that improve properties and increase their value. Their devotion shows in their complaint-free status on the Better Business Bureau. In addition to their recognition for being an excellent company with no official complaints in the past 10 years, the company is proud to participate and attend the ILandscape Trade Show, the largest Midwest landscape contractors trade show. This annual trade show is held in Schaumburg, IL, at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center

The ILandscape Trade Show takes place in early February each year and offers more than 150 educational seminars that provide continuing education and guidance for landscapers and individuals interested in landscaping their properties. Shelly’s Landscape attends the trade show annually to learn about new technologies and products to improve the service they provide.

Anyone interested in learning about their complaint-free status or the trade shows they attend can find out more by visiting the Shelly’s Landscape website or calling 1-847-291-1824.

About Shelly’s Landscape: Shelly’s Landscape is a leading landscape company providing maintenance, installation, and construction services to improve properties. Their employees treat every customer with respect and ensure they have the beautiful landscape they want. Their team is dedicated to creating beautiful properties that meet each customer’s requirements.

Company; Shelly’s Landscape

Address: 1617 Techny Road

City: Northbrook

State: IL

Zip code: 60062

Telephone number: 1-847-291-1824

Website : https://www.shellyslandscape.com/