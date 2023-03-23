Future Electronics Hosts Leadership Conference in China entitled “Gear Up for Growth”

Suzhou, China, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in the distribution of electronic components hosted a leadership conference from February 9th to 11th in Suzhou, China. The conference, themed “Gear Up for Growth”, focused on customer expansion and demand creation as the two priorities to propel competitive advantages for Future Electronics in China.

Future Electronics President, CEO and Chairman, Omar Baig, thanked the team for their commitment to serve our customers and suppliers and for their dedication and perseverance.

Charles Tan, Managing Director of Future Electronics China, stated that in 2022 the team collectively delivered impressive results while adequately controlling business risks. “One team, one dream,” he said. “The China team is gearing up for new growth! With a well-defined execution plan for customer expansion and demand creation, we will strive to deliver best-in-class services to our customers and continue to gain market share for our supplier partners”.

A delicious appreciation dinner was held for all attendees. Throughout the dinner, an awards ceremony took place to recognize and celebrate the achievements of members of the organization.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

