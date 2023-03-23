Kia Launches Updated Carens in India with More Powerful Engine and Eco-Friendly Features

Chandigarh, India, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — This eco-friendly option is priced between Rs 10.45 lakh-18.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India), offering a premium driving experience with powerful engines and an expansive feature list.

Key Features:

160hp, turbo-petrol engine

6-speed iMT transmission,

6-speed manual gearbox

1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine

7-speed DCT

Among the biggest changes are the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that replaces the older 1.4-liter one, delivering 160hp and 253Nm of torque. There is no change to the 7-speed DCT; the 6-speed manual gearbox has been replaced with a 6-speed iMT.

In addition to the updated Carens, there is now a standard digital instrument cluster available on all models. RDE norms and E20 fuel compliance have been updated for the other two engine options.

There are five trim levels available on the Carens, each of which offers various features and safety features. They are Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. All other trims sell only as 7-seaters, except the top-spec Luxury Plus, which offers both 6- and 7-seaters.

Carens is a great value for money option thanks to a powerful engine, eco-friendly features, and a premium driving experience. Compared to its competitors, the Carens offers 160 horsepower and a turbo-petrol engine. Visit: https://rowthautos.com/variant/Carens/Kia to purchase with bargain offers.