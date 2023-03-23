Beat Burnout: Be a Part of Canadian Keynote Speaker’s Global Journey

Calgary, AB, Canada, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Professions worldwide are experiencing unprecedented levels of burnout and stress due to the toxicity that surrounds our current social and work life. Work-related burnout results from long-term, unresolvable job stress and these prolonged unrelenting pressures tend to lead us to emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion.

The reality of organizations is that there are often hefty workloads and tight deadlines. Who hasn’t experienced occasional exhaustion? Burnout, however, is a major issue that affects not just your performance and well-being on the job and off at work but also that of your team and your business when unrelenting stress from work forces you into acrippling state.

Causes of job burnout.

Sense of being powerless. Burnout at work may result from being unable to control your workload or schedule.

Being uncertain of your goals. You’ll probably be dissatisfied with your work if you don’t know what themanagement expects of you.

A poor work culture. Your contentment at work will be strongly impacted by the attitude and morale of others around you.

After Burnout, There Is Still Hope.

If you’re wondering whetherburnout can be overcome, Jody Urquhart, the best keynote speaker from Canada,assures you that it can. It’s possible to heal.

The greatest strategy to overcome burnout and regain your motivation is to think back to when you initially began your career, business, or any other activity where you are currently feeling burnout. Learn to rediscover your motivation and feel compassion for your work once again.

Recall the significance that your workplace had for you and the joy you experienced when you first began. Choose your ‘why,’ and everything else will come into place.

It is possible to fully recover from burnout. However, recovery may take time, a combination of inspiration and compassion, and changes in work habits and environment to prevent a recurrence of burnout. Jody is travelling all over the world, spreading inspiration and boosting compassion in people to beat burnout.

About the Company:

Jody Urquhart is a featured keynote speaker for the GE Healthcare Tip-TV program, broadcast in over 2600 healthcare facilities. A Calgary motivational speaker, her recruitment insights and expertise earned her the 2008 Bronze Award in the 29th Annual Telly Awards for excellence in programming this motivational speech. Visit- https://www.idoinspire.com