Doug Dvorak to Speak to PLUS Me Project for Motivational March

Chicago, IL, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Top motivational speaker Doug Dvorak is excited to announce that he will speak to the PLUS Me Project tomorrow for Motivational March.

The PLUS ME Project is an outreach program dedicated to motivating and guiding students in their pursuit of success through storytelling. Through the project, speakers present live and virtually to disadvantaged schools throughout Southern California. This Motivational March, the project is celebrating its 10th anniversary and as part of the festivities, they invited Dvorak to tell his story for the second year in a row.

PLUS ME was launched 10 years ago by Richard Reyes as he was earning his BA from Occidental College. Richard was the first in his family to attend college and he began PLUS ME by sharing his story with over 12,500 students from over 70 schools in Los Angeles.

The response to his story was overwhelmingly positive. Since then,PLUS ME has developed six programs that lead students and educators through the process of building their own stories.

To date, the organization has positively impacted the lives of over 100,000 students from over 300 underserved schools throughout Southern California.

About Doug Dvorak : Dvorak the world’s leading motivational speaker/sales trainer/sales coach. He speaks over 50 times per year around the globe and has spoken to thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries. Dvorak is a member of the Motivational Speaker Hall of Fame, a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and holds a BS, MBA & Doctor of Laws, hc. He is also a graduate of Second City, the most prestigious improvisational comedy school in the world.

In his workshops, Dvorak discusses issues, such as helping teams work together, allowing them to have fun without sacrificing efficiency and productivity, resulting in improved overall morale, increases in productivity and reductions in overall turnover. To learn more about Doug Dvorak and his workshops, visit his site online dougdvorak.com or contact him directly at (847) 359-6969.

Company : Doug Dvorak

Address : 1061 W. 16th St. #306, Chicago, IL 60608

Phone : (847) 359-6969

Website : https://dougdvorak.com