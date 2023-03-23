Author Promotes eBooks to Raise Awareness of Systemic Risks in the Banking Industry and Support Women in Leadership

Atlanta, GA, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Shamina Burch, PhD a leading consulting and executive coach, announces the release of three new eBooks, including ‘Lessons from the 2023 Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank: Identifying the Root Causes and Systemic Risks,’ ‘Executive Coaching for Women in a Digital World,’ and ‘Executive Coaching for Women.’

Shamina Burch, PhD is a highly respected consultant and executive coach with over 10 years of experience. Shamina Burch has worked with numerous clients across various industries, providing executive coaching, leadership development, and consulting services. With years of experience in the consultation industry, Shamina Burch is passionate about raising awareness of the systemic risks in the banking sector and empowering women to succeed in leadership roles. These eBooks offer valuable insights and practical advice to readers who want to learn more about the inner workings of the industry and how to thrive in a digital world.

‘Lessons from the 2023 Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank: Identifying the Root Causes and Systemic Risks’ is an informative guide to understanding the complex issues that contributed to the bank’s failure, along with practical advice for preventing similar crises in the future.

‘Executive Coaching for Women in a Digital World’ is a must-read for any woman looking to succeed in today’s digital age.

‘Executive Coaching for Women’ is a comprehensive guide to leadership development and personal growth for women at all stages of their careers.

“I’m excited to offer these new eBooks as a way to share my expertise and knowledge with a wider audience,” said Shamina Burch. “My goal is to provide valuable insights and practical advice to help individuals and organizations succeed in today’s ever-changing business landscape.”

Shamina encourages readers to leave reviews and share their thoughts on social media. By supporting this cause, readers can help promote financial literacy and gender equality in the workplace.

For more information on Alpha Vega Consulting and to purchase any of the new eBooks, visit www.alphavegaconsulting.com or Barnes and Nobles contact Shamina Burch at 1 (470) 781-6136.