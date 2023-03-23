Unique Farm Provides High-Quality Eggs Using Organic Medicine and Offers Free Delivery

Lekki Lagos, Nigeria, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Unique Farm is excited to announce that our high-quality, nutritious eggs using organic medicine are back on the shelves of your favorite supermarkets. Our commitment to using organic methods results in eggs that last longer on the shelf, are omega-3 enriched, and retain most of their vitamins, making them a delicious and healthy option for consumers.

Our dedication to quality doesn’t stop there. We take back our product after two weeks if it does not sell, and we exchange cracked or spoiled eggs after we identify them as our product. We also offer guaranteed delivery, even during an egg market shortage.

And now, to make it even easier for our customers, we are proud to offer free delivery on all orders. We believe that everyone should have access to high-quality, organic eggs, and we are committed to making that a reality.

When you choose Unique Farm eggs, you can be confident that you are selecting a product that is free from antibiotics, vaccines, and added hormones. Our commitment to organic methods ensures that our eggs are rich in omega-3s and retain their nutritional value. We believe that our products speak for themselves and are confident that once you try our eggs, you won’t want to go back to conventional options.

We encourage all customers to eat fresh and try our organic eggs. Place your order today and experience the difference that Unique Farm’s organic methods can make in your egg products.

For more information, please visit our website at www.uniquefarmltd.com or contact us.

Kareem Olaniyi Abiola

Founder and CEO

+2349121383639

kareem@uniquefarmltd.com