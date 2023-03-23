Leading Singapore-based international school chain, One World International School (OWIS) enters India

Singapore, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Singapore’s premium IB school, One World International School has set foot in Bangalore with its brand of kindness-infused 21st century education, as part of its global expansion plans to serve more communities across Middle East, India and Japan. In Bangalore, OWIS chain is entering into a strategic partnership with the Silver Oaks international school, integrating its two city campuses with the global brand which is modelled around a unique educational framework that combines child-centred teaching with skill-based learning in a digital environment. With these 2 additional campuses in India, OWIS will have 9 campuses worldwide, including in countries like Japan, Singapore and Saudi Arabia, by the end of year 2023.

The school believes in the values of kindness and respect, which are imbibed in students with the intention of building community spirit besides a warm & dynamic environment for learning. The school aims to nurture students into internationally-minded and confident lifelong learners. Its pedagogical offerings include International Baccalaureate (IB) and new-age programmes like arts, sports, music, coding, languages, and use of artificial intelligence.

OWIS, the fastest growing international school in Southeast Asia, is part of the reputed Global Schools Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation which has presence in 11 countries through its 35 campuses. GSF has been actively providing international and Indian education to more than

32000 students for the last two decades, and has been spreading its wings globally. OWIS schools have modern infrastructure within a digital environment, designed to impart 21st century learning to make students inquisitive explorers.

Commenting on OWIS’s India debut through Bangalore, GSF Chairman and Co-founder Mr Atul Temurnikar, said: “It is imperative that OWIS has a presence in Bangalore, the Silicon Valley of India, and caters to the education needs of the locals as well as relocating families, providing them continuous and seamless full-through premium IB education. Through our partnership, we aim to strengthen the values and ethos imparted on students, and give them as well as the teacher’s access to our global network.”

OWIS’s integration of Silver Oaks, which has also been grooming lifelong learners for the past 20 years, into its network promises to bring the best of both worlds to students which includes rich educational experience and a global reach. Mr. Dhanunjaya Vallabhaneni, Managing Director of Silver Oaks International Schools, said: “Joining hands with a prestigious global institution like OWIS will bring a world-class education ecosystem to our Bengaluru campuses. This is a significant milestone in improving educational opportunities for all our students and offering them a chance to get international exposure for their development.”

About Global Schools Foundation: GSF, a Singapore-based not-for-profit foundation which reinvests for growth,has a network of 35 campuses across 11 countries including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia where 32,000 students from 70 nationalities study. It’s a recipient of 450+ international education excellence awards from national quality organisations. In addition to IB and Cambridge IGCSE, its schools provide American, IPC, dual curricula besides CBSE and ICSE curriculum. GSF schools rank high in the IB Diploma Board exams with over 100 students having scored World Topper positions (45/45) and

Near Perfect Score positions (44/45). Similarly, GSF schools have delivered some of the best Cambridge IGCSE results and till date 800+ students of GSF schools have scored A and A* in all