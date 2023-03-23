Mulberry Greenhouses Offers Free Shipping to the Continental USA with Short Lead Time

The leading greenhouse distributor is allowing customers to order their favorite products and get them delivered to their doorstep for free.

Orlando, FL, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Gardening enthusiasts and lovers are always looking for high-quality products that can aid them in their hobbies, part-time gardening business, etc. However, finding products such as quality greenhouses can be pretty overwhelming. In addition, gardening lovers often find shipping charges quite expensive and exorbitant. Therefore, they often don’t go ahead with their purchase and make do with what they have.

To eliminate the shipping costs and supply bottleneck, Mulberry Greenhouses offers free and fast shipping to customers in Continental USA. In addition, the leading distributor and supplier of greenhouse and gardening accessories are completely transforming the industry by providing a robust online platform where enthusiasts can explore their favorite products, use the website’s seamless checkout process and get their products delivered at their doorstep.

Talking about the company’s shipping policy, a senior representative said, “Mulberry Greenhouses was founded with the sole aim of providing gardening enthusiasts with high-quality products. We have partnered with leading manufacturers to provide our loyal client base with world-class greenhouses and gardening accessories.

We are a customer-centric business, and our fast and free shipping policy to Continental US is a testament to the fact that we care for our customers. We want to make greenhouses available and accessible to all and have worked tremendously hard to set up a platform where you can easily buy products.”

Their website is safe and secure and has multiple payment options, such as Apple Pay, PayPal, Shop Pay, and more. In addition, Mulberry Greenhouses also offers a price-match guarantee where if a customer finds a similar product at a lower price, the company will offer to match it and provide free-of-charge shipping to anywhere within the continental US.

Mulberry Greenhouses offers a wide range of branded greenhouses from well-known local and global brands. In addition, they have partnered with manufacturers such as Solexx, Riga, Cross County, Mont, Riverstone, and Exaco to provide clients with world-class greenhouses. Customers can also choose from various greenhouse styles like educational, hobby, commercial, Victorian, and T-shaped.

They also offer several essential and non-essential greenhouse accessories, such as heaters, composters, shelves, and garden beds. Interested customers can reach out to the company’s team for more details using the contact information given below.

About the Company

Mulberry Greenhouses is a woman-run greenhouse products distribution company based in Florida. They offer an exciting range of gardening-related products, including branded greenhouses, greenhouse accessories, and greenhouse kits. Their products are available at reasonable prices and with regular seasonal discounts.

Contact Information

Phone: 954-736-7403

Email: info@mulberrygreenhouses.com