dbForge Tools for Oracle Come With a Great Big Update

Prague, Czech Republic, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has rolled out new versions of dbForge tools for Oracle, which deliver support for Linux and macOS, a wide collection of newly added SQL statements, and many other features and enhancements.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers, has released dbForge Studio for Oracle v4.5 and new versions of other tools from the dbForge for Oracle product line. These tools are designed to streamline an extensive number of tasks related to Oracle database development, management, and administration.

The most notable updates are as follows:

dbForge tools for Oracle are now available to Linux & macOS users (via CodeWeavers CrossOver)

Support for 10 new SQL statements has been added

The Text Editor functionality has been extended with several new SQL*Plus commands

The /schemaexport and /schemaimport commands have been added to Data Compare & Data Generator

Documenter has been expanded with Memory Table properties and ValidityPeriod

Ignore IDENTITY columns option has been introduced

Reordering of table columns has been reimagined for additional convenience

To learn more about the recent release, please visit

https://blog.devart.com/here-comes-the-great-big-update-of-dbforge-tools-for-oracle.html

