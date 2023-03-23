EMV Show 2023: EMCE measurements with new isotropic antenna up to 8 GHz from Rohde & Schwarz for Wi-Fi 6E and new 5G bands

Munich, Germany, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Rohde & Schwarz will present its new R&S TSEMF-B2E isotropic antenna for the TS-EMF measurement system at the EMV trade show in Stuttgart. This new antenna covers the frequency range from 700 MHz to 8 GHz and allows simple and precise evaluation of emissions on site – even for new radio services. When combined with Rohde & Schwarz spectrum analyzers, the R&S TS-EMF measurement system detects high‑frequency electromagnetic fields (EMF) in the environment.

Caption: The R&S TSEMF-B2E isotropic antenna allows simple and precise evaluation of Wi-Fi 6E and new 5G bands.

When combined with handheld spectrum analyzers, the isotropic antennas of the R&S TS-EMF measurement system support frequency selective measurement of RF emissions. This tried and tested measurement method simplifies EMCE measurements since the isotropic antenna directly measures all directions and polarizations.

Isotropic antennas have only had to cover a frequency range of up to 6 GHz for standard radio services up to now. The new radio services such as Wi-Fi 6E and new 5G bands such as n96, n102, and n104, mean that frequency ranges up to 7.125 GHz have to be covered. The new R&S TSEMF-B2E antenna for the TS-EMF measurement system has a frequency range of 700 MHz to 8 GHz and can now simply measure this range isotropically.

When combined with the R&S FPH or R&S FSH handheld spectrum analyzers, three antennas in the R&S TS-EMF measurement system now cover the entire frequency range from 9 kHz to 8 GHz. The EMF measurement option for these analyzers provides an automated test sequence on site followed by subsequent report creation. These reports help ensure that transmitter systems comply with the applicable limits and furnish proof of conformity for third-parties. Higher frequencies up to 44 GHz can still be measured with a handheld analyzer and handheld directional antennas such as the R&S HE800-PA to support stirring.

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase this new R&S TSEMF-B2E isotropic antenna in combination with the R&S FPH handheld spectrum analyzer at the EMV 2023 trade show in Stuttgart from March 28 to 30, 2023 in hall 2, booth 615.

Press contacts:

Europe (headquarters): Patrizia Muehlbauer (phone: +49 89 4129 0; email:

North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email:

Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email:

