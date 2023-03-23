Save up to $160 on AVCLabs 20th Anniversary Sale

USA, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — AVCLabs, a leading software company that provides AI-based products, is offering a special 20th Anniversary Sale with exciting discounts on its flagship products, Video Enhancer AI and Photo Enhancer AI. As part of the promotion, customers can purchase lifetime licenses of these products with discounts of up to $160. The promotion event is valid until March 31st, 2023 and customers can take advantage of these exciting offers by visiting the website: https://www.avclabs.com/special-offer/20th-anniversary-promotion/

To get a better idea of what’s available, let’s examine the details of this anniversary sale and see which discounts are worth taking advantage of.

Save $60 on Video Enhancer AI

The Video Enhancer AI is a powerful tool that uses artificial intelligence to enhance the quality of videos. It can upscale low-resolution videos to high-resolution videos without losing quality, remove video noise, deinterlace, colorize black and white videos and restore blurry or out-of-focus videos. The software also includes face detection, recognition, and refinement technology, which enables users to recover and refine faces. With this product, users can turn their ordinary videos into high-quality and professional-looking videos that are perfect for sharing on social media, websites, or even for commercial use.

with the use of neural networks, help increase video resolution, remove noise, recover and refine faces, deinterlace, and improve the stability of video.

The software’s intuitive interface and simple workflow make it easy for anyone to use, from professional filmmakers to casual users. The software is also compatible with various video formats. With the lifetime license, users can enjoy unlimited access to the Video Enhancer AI and its future updates without any additional costs.

Available for Windows and Mac: Original 299.90 / lifetime, Now $239.90 / lifetime.

Save $30 on Photo Enhancer AI

The Photo Enhancer AI is another powerful tool that uses artificial intelligence to enhance the quality of photos. It can remove image noise, fix blurry images, and colorize black&white photos. With this product, users can convert regular photos into exceptional, high-quality images that are perfect for printing, sharing on social media, or even for commercial use.

The Photo Enhancer AI is user-friendly and can be used by anyone, regardless of their level of expertise in photo editing. The software can work with different image file types. Users can enjoy unrestricted access to the software, as well as any forthcoming updates, at no extra expense with the lifetime license.

Available for Windows and Mac: Original $159.90 / lifetime, Now $129.90 / lifetime.

Save $160 on Photo Enhancer AI & Video Enhancer AI Bundle

For those who want to enjoy the benefits of both the Video Enhancer AI and Photo Enhancer AI products, AVCLabs offers a AI bundle promotion that includes both products at a discounted price of $299.90. This bundle promotion represents significant savings compared to purchasing both products separately, making it an even more cost-effective solution.

Available for Windows and Mac: Original $459.90 / lifetime, Now $299.90 / lifetime.