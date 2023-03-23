Automated Waste Collection Market Insight, Size, Share, Growth, Up-To-Date Key Outlook, and Forecast – 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — The global automated waste collection market was valued at USD 252 billion in 2020 to USD 439.11 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2027. The automated waste collection system eliminates the requirement for space needed for manual waste collection and dump bins. It is integrated with advanced vacuum technology that offers sustainable and cost-efficient waste collection. This system provides several practical and environmental benefits over conventional waste collection systems across the globe. In addition, it is designed for different types of waste, such as large sheets of cardboard, glass, metals, clothes, and others.

Factors such as urban population growth, rise in environmental awareness, and increase in focus on proper collection of garbage and waste piles for disposal drives the demand for automated waste collection systems in urban areas. However, the lack of awareness in developing countries and high capital investments hinder the automatic waste collection system market growth. Furthermore, the High growth potential in emerging economies and Increase in smart city initiatives offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period. The global automated waste collection system market is segmented based on type, operation, application, and region.

The market is mainly driven by the development of new infrastructural projects and healthcare facilities where a large amount of waste is generated and treated by an underground vacuum system. However, the high initial investment cost for installing the automated waste collection system is a restraining factor hindering the market growth. The full vacuum system is the largest segment by type due to technical advancements and the growing need for proper waste collection systems in urban areas. By application, the industries segment will grow at high CAGR as there will be an increase in demand for automated waste collection systems in industries near future.

Global Automated Waste Collection Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increase in focus on proper collection of garbage and waste piles for disposal

There is an increase in trend for proper disposal of garbage for a cleaner and greener environment. Many municipalities are implementing automated waste collection systems to minimize the operation cost of waste collection for long-term savings. In addition, there is an increase in popularity of automated waste collection systems owing to its advantages such as enhanced safety for collection workers, the release of surface space for community needs or development, minimized noise, no aesthetic pollution and odor problems, minimized usage of garbage collection trucks in urban areas, flexible system with the ability to easily adapts to changes, and greater ability to collect apparently all municipal waste streams. Moreover, many key players are focusing on business expansion as its key developmental strategy to sustain the intense competition and improve its product portfolio. For instance, in July 2019, Envac AB has installed its pneumatic waste collection system in Qatar. Envac’s four systems collect waste from residential apartments, hotels, villas & theme-based residential zones, retail shops, restaurants, and public areas via a 64,000-metre pipe network connected to 507 inlets and two collection stations.

Restraints: Lack of awareness in developing countries

Municipal solid waste management (MSWM), a critical element toward sustainable metropolitan development, comprises segregation, storage, collection, relocation, carry-age, processing, and disposal of solid waste to minimize its adverse impacts on the environment. Unmanaged MSW becomes a factor for the propagation of innumerable ailments. In addition, the waste management sector requires solid technical expertise, knowledge, and support, which are not readily available in developing countries. Moreover, these countries lack the necessary human resources to manage waste collection activities efficiently. In most developing countries, such as South Asia and Africa, solid waste management is not prioritized, and limited funds are allocated for its disposal. Moreover, public awareness about the fundamentals of waste management systems restricts the automated waste collection system market growth.

Opportunities: Increase in smart city initiatives

The waste management industry consists of various activities such as transportation, collection, recycling, and disposal. The high operational cost required for the transportation and collection of waste increases the adoption of automated waste collection systems. Trends show that IoT, smart waste collection systems, and automated waste collection systems are being implemented in smart cities in countries like the U.S. and the UK. A rise in awareness among city leaders regarding benefits associated with smart waste management systems drives the growth of the automated waste collection systems project.

Major players are signing agreements to implement automated waste collection systems projects. For instance, in July 2020, Finland-based MariMatic installed MetroTaifun systems in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. The most recent order is for Masar Makkah, a new section of the city with pedestrian boulevards equipped with garbage bins and over 210 plots with hotels and hotel apartment complexes connected to a pipe network.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the automated waste collection market based on type, operation, application, and region.

By Type

Full Vacuum System

Gravity Vacuum System

By Operation

Stationary

Mobile

By Application

Airports

Hospitals

Industries

Food Markets

Sporting Stadiums

Others

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Gravity Vacuum System, by type, is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Based on the type, the global automated waste collection market has been segmented into the entire vacuum system and gravity vacuum system. The gravity vacuum system is the fastest-growing segment by type, with a CAGR of 8.5 forecasts for 2021-2027.

The gravity vacuum system is designed to hold the waste between two transport cycles temporarily. When the waste reaches a certain limit, the discharge valve door is opened to unload the waste into a stationary or mobile collection unit. This valve door can also be automated to offer effective and periodic handling of waste, thereby reducing the dependence on human intervention. The gravity vacuum system is mainly suitable for residential and similar buildings that generate considerably less waste. Gravity vacuum systems are majorly suitable for residential, small commercial, schools, and other similar buildings where the amount of waste generated is considerably lower to employ a continuous vacuum system economically. However, the small size of the system reduces the overall cost incurred on the system’s operation. In addition, gravity vacuum systems can also be modified to collect recyclable waste due to their waste storage ability.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the automated waste collection market

Based on region, the global automated waste collection market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific has a growth rate of 9.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. China, Japan, and South Korea own the maximum share within the automated waste collection system (AWCS) market in the region, owing to the construction of smart cities and rapid development. However, developing countries in Asia-Pacific, including Malaysia, Thailand, India, and others, are expected to garner significant growth rates during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and infrastructural development are the major factors driving the growth of the automated waste collection systems (AWCS) market in the Asia-Pacific. China is the most significant contributor in the Asia-Pacific region for the AWCS market. Moreover, STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd. Headquartered in Malaysia is the sole manufacturer of AWCS in Asia-Pacific. However, major companies, including Envac AB, MariMatic Oy, and other companies, offer AWCS products and services in the region.

Key Market Players

Key companies profiled in the automated waste collection system market report include Aerbin ApS, AMCS group, AWC Berhad, Caverion Corporation, Envac AB, Greenwave Solutions, Logiwaste AB, MariMatic Oy, Ros Roca, and STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd.