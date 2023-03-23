Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Equipment Market Key Trend Analysis with Demand Overview, Top Competitors, Size, Latest Trends and Forecast to 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — The global ultraviolet UV disinfection equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 1,575.5 million in 2020 to USD 5,693.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.1%, during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Ultraviolet disinfection means rendering or killing harmful microorganisms in a dedicated environment. These microorganisms can range from viruses and bacteria to protozoa and algae. UV disinfection is used in water purification and air, protection of food & beverages, sewage treatment, and many other sterilizations and disinfection applications. A major advantage of UV disinfection equipment is that it can disinfect water faster than chlorine without cumbersome retention tanks and harmful chemicals. UV disinfection equipment is also extremely cost-efficient.

Awareness among consumers and governments about the health hazards of conventional chemical-based disinfectants is the key driver for the market. In addition, the time taken by UV disinfection equipment for a water tank is 10 seconds compared to chlorine disinfectant, which takes 20 seconds for complete treatment of a water tank. Moreover, fast action, easy installation, low maintenance, and lower operating cost will drive growth. This equipment is preferable due to its environmentally friendly function. The rise in the development of the healthcare and chemical industries is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the UV disinfection equipment market. In addition, the growing demand for UV-C led lamps for surface disinfection and air treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic is probable to drive the market’s growth.

UV disinfection is an environmentally friendly treatment method compared to chlorine, which leaves behind chemical by-products in water. It is also cost-effective than disinfection methods such as ultrasonic and ozonation treatment. These factors are projected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment and ultimately drive the market’s growth. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has surged the need for UV disinfection equipment from the commercial and industrial sectors for air treatment and surface disinfection.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Equipment Market

UV disinfection equipment uses UV-C light to produce a germicidal effect. The importance of UV-C Lamps in UV disinfection devices has increased considerably, owing to their effectiveness in destroying the RNA and DNA of the microorganisms such as molds, bacteria, viruses, and yeasts. Globally, hospitals are now using UV-C lamps to disinfect surfaces and air. The global turmoil created by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has led to improved air quality and best hygiene and social distancing practices.

The market of UV disinfection equipment for air treatment is estimated to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Air-conditioning systems used in offices can breed coronavirus and distribute the virus throughout the room, particularly if they are not cleaned regularly. To effectively deal with COVID-19, UV-C germicidal lamps can be installed in ventilation ducts to clean the air passing through them. As the air flows through the air conditioning system, UV-C can suppress mold formation in the air conditioning system and help reduce bacteria and viruses, preventing them from multiplying. Offices and commercial institutions are an important part of the economy and can’t be under lockdown forever. Post-COVID-19 working at offices did not remain the same, and hygienic practices will be executed. This is estimated to increase the demand for UV-C lamps for disinfection surfaces. The need for UV-C lamps from educational institutes is expected to increase post-COVID-19 to provide fresh air and a healthy environment to the students by installing UV-C lamps in their AC system.

Global Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers: Cost-effectivity compared to other disinfection methods

Several disinfection methods are being used apart from chlorine, such as ozonation and ultrasonic disinfection. All these methods are effective disinfection methodologies and are gaining popularity due to enhanced water treatment abilities. However, these methods are costly compared to UV disinfection. In addition, ozonation is a very complex process; therefore, UV disinfection is used for many applications, leading to the market’s growth.

Restraints: The cost of conventional disinfectants is low compared to UV lights

Chlorine is the common disinfectant used in water and wastewater treatment across the globe. Chlorine has been used as a water disinfectant for more than 100 years and is highly effective. Although it produces chemical by-products in water, it sustains its place in the water disinfectant market due to its low cost. The average annual price of chlorine for disinfecting water at a water treatment plant is around $50,000 per mgd. It is much less than UV disinfection, which costs $188,219 annually for a 210 mgd treatment facility. Therefore, the high cost of UV compared to a more popular disinfectant, chlorine, is a major restraint for the market growth.

Opportunities: Healthcare and chemical industries offer growth opportunities in air treatment applications

The healthcare sector is increasingly using UV disinfection in air treatment applications. It is considered an efficient system to prevent airborne diseases and reduce the burden of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI). According to CDC (Centre for Disease Control), the estimated cost of a prolonged stay at hospitals due to Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) can be between $1,000 and $25,000, depending on the number of days the stay is long. Therefore, efficient air treatment is essential in hospitals. Similarly, in the chemical sector, UV disinfection is expected to be increasingly used for air treatment within the premises of chemical factories, where dangerous gases are generated during the manufacturing process.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the ultraviolet UV disinfection equipment market based on component, waste type, method, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

UV Lamp

Controller Unit

Quartz Sleeve

Reactor Chamber

Others

By Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Water Treatment Municipal Water Treatment Residential Water Treatment Commercial Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Treatment Healthcare Facilities Residential & Commercial Bio-Terror Agents

Food & Beverage Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

By Marketing Channel Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

By End-User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The controller unit segment is projected to account for the largest market share by component

On the basis of components, the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market is classified into controller unit, quartz sleeve, UV lamp, reactor chamber, and others. In 2020, the controller unit segment accounted for the largest market share of 29.1% in the global ultraviolet UV disinfection equipment market. All conventional UV lamps typically use between 20 and 200 mg of mercury per lamp. These UV lamps require routine replacements and are susceptible to breakage during transportation, handling, and operation. In addition, UV lamps with mercury, if broken, mercury vaporize and could easily get dissolved into the treated component. This leads to accidents, and exposure to vaporized mercury can harm people’s eyes and skin. Owing to this, the demand for UV-C LEDs has increased considerably. UV-C LEDs are mercury-free; thus, a safer alternative to UV lamps. UV-C LEDs contain a small number of elements such as metals (gallium and magnesium) and metalloids (silicon and boron, although boron is not predominantly used). These metals or metalloids are enclosed within a stable crystal structure and cannot leach into the environment.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By region, the global UV disinfection equipment market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 20.7% in the global ultraviolet UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for this market due to increased demand from the countries such as India and China. Due to rapid population growth and industrialization, they have become the largest consumers of water. Australia, India, and China show high investments in water and wastewater treatment by UV disinfectants and are expected to lead the market.

The rise in the UV disinfection equipment market is due to its safety concerns and other benefits over chemical-based techniques used for disinfection. Contaminated water is the major factor for water-borne diseases in developing countries such as India and China. Moreover, releasing municipal and industrial wastes in water bodies has become a routine affair in India. The rising level of chemical toxicity in China has pressured governments to take initiatives to tackle airborne health hazards. In addition, providing safe drinking water to the entire population has accelerated the growth of the UV disinfectant market. Industrialization and urbanization are offering opportunities for this market in Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Players

The major key players operating in the UV disinfection equipment industry include Xylem Inc, Halma Plc, Danaher Corporation, Severn Trent Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., American Ultraviolet, Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, and Xenex. Other players operating in this market include UV-Technik, Lit Company, Ceasa, Alfaa UV, and Hitech Ultraviolet. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.