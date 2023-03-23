Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Trends, Emerging Growth, Key Factors, Business Development and Opportunities till 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — The global water pipeline leak detection systems market was valued at USD 1,484.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,349.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027. The water transmission industry is highly affected by leaks due to corrosion, holes, cracks, and other damage to the pipe. Water pipeline leak detection systems are used to determine the location of the leak. Around 30% to 50% of water is lost through the old pipelines, contributing to revenue loss. Water pipeline leak detection systems are available for underground and over-ground-water pipelines to precisely locate and check the severity of the pipeline leak. Additionally, an acoustic leak detection system is the primary means of detecting and locating pipeline leaks. Though, other secondary non-acoustic leak detection systems monitor pressure differences using flow meters and pressure gauges.

The growing problem of water scarcity worldwide is creating a demand for water pipeline leak detection systems. Water scarcity can be termed as a shortage of water for domestic and industrial uses. In 2019, World Health Organization (WHO), around 785 million people worldwide did not have basic drinking water services, and a minimum of 2 billion of population utilized contaminated water for daily use. This has created a requirement for more efficient water treatment and conveyance system, with minimum wastage through leakages and thefts. Thus, global water scarcity is creating a demand for efficient leak detection systems, which drives the water pipeline leak detection systems market globally.

Also, aging water infrastructure, mainly in developed countries such as Germany, the UK, the U.S., and others, is creating a demand for water pipeline leak detection systems to avoid water wastage through cracks due to aging, corrosion, and others. Establishing proper leak detection systems and carrying out frequent audits for leak detection and protection of pipelines can avoid water wastage. Therefore, the aging water infrastructure is projected to drive the water pipeline leak detection systems market globally.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market

The prolonged lockdowns owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in various countries, including the U.S., the UK, Italy, Germany, and others, have adversely affected the construction and infrastructure industry. The countries are now facing economic crises due to halted manufacturing and service sectors. Hence, we are not currently focusing on water pipeline replacement activities, negatively affecting the demand for water pipeline leak detection systems during 2020.

However, the necessity of leak detection is likely to stay constant to avoid wastage of treated valuable water. The water pipeline leak detection systems market is expected to stabilize during 2021 after introducing a vaccine against the fatal COVID-19 virus.

Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Dynamics

Drivers: An increasing scarcity of water

The scarcity of water is a rising concern mainly due to the physical water shortage required for the growing population. According to the World Health Organization, this is mainly caused due to the failure of institutions to provide a regular water supply or lack of proper infrastructure. More than 2 billion population globally is presently staying in countries with high water stress, as per the 2018 statistics provided by the United Nations.

In addition, problems such as global warming and population growth further contribute to the scarcity of water. To tackle this, it is necessary to utilize and conserve water safely. Installation of proper water pipeline leak detection systems assists in specifying the leakages in installed water pipes which ultimately avoids the wastage of water through cracks and holes. So, the increasing water scarcity is propelling the demand for water wastage solutions, which drives the water pipeline leak detection systems market.

Restraints: Lack of awareness in developing countries

Water pipeline leakage is a significant issue in developed countries with sophisticated water transportation systems. The inefficient water transportation system in developing countries, water scarcity, and low funds for installing pipeline leak protection and detection cause extreme water loss.

Municipal water lost during its conveyance through pipelines is termed non-revenue water (NRW) and is mainly caused by leakages, evaporation, faulty metering, theft, and poor data gathering. In 2019, data published by the International Energy Agency estimated that around 34% of water globally becomes NRW, where the problem varies by region. The water losses in Delhi, India were roughly 50% during 2005, whereas Taiwan, China had an NRW rate of 27% in 2013, which costs around USD 76,000 per day. However, the high costs of water pipeline leak detection systems and lack of awareness between governments of developing countries are restraining the growth of the water pipeline leak detection systems market.

Opportunities: Latest developments in pipeline leak detection systems

In recent years, pipeline leak detection systems have undergone various technological advancements by adopting digital survey systems and computerized systems. The traditional acoustic detection sensors are upgraded with efficient sound detection functions, which have increased their efficiency. Similarly, extended real-time transient model (E-RTTM) technology has effectively detected, monitored, and protected water conveying pipelines.

It uses pattern recognition and advanced computational technology to collect necessary information from the gathered sensor data, making the E-RTTM more reliable and eliminating the risks of false alarms. The introduction and implementation of such advanced technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for developing the water pipeline leak detection systems market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the water pipeline leak detection systems market based on location, equipment, pipe material, and end-user at the regional and global levels.

By Location Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million)

Underground

Over-ground

By Equipment Type Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million)

Acoustic

Non-acoustic

By Pipe Material Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million)

Metallic

Non-metallic

By End-User Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million)

Residential

Non-residential

By Region Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

By location, the underground segment is accounted for the largest market share

By location, the water pipeline leak detection systems market is classified into underground and over-ground. The underground segment was the highest contributor to the market, having a 67.6% market share in 2020. Underground leak detection systems mainly operate on the acoustic leak detection principle, making it more suitable to detect leaks underground. Underground water leak detectors can be used for metallic and non-metallic pipe materials for paved and unpaved surfaces. These are non-destructive systems with ultrasonic sensors, performing inspections up to 6-7 meters underground. However, the depth can be extended with high-quality sensors. For instance, the company STC Techno-AC LLC based in Russia offers water leak detector “Success AT-407N” for underground metallic and non-metallic pipelines. The product provides leak detection for underground depth up to 6 meters and can be used over pavements, walls, flooring, etc. In addition, the LCD display shows graphic visualization of the signal. Such products drive the demand for water pipeline leak detection systems for underground applications, thereby propelling its market growth.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By region, the water pipeline leak detection systems market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a growth rate of 8.8% and is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global water pipeline leak detection systems market during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific are analyzed. China accounted for a major share of this market in 2020, and India is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific includes various developing countries that are still building their water conveyance infrastructure. Multiple villages in India, China, and others, still do not have proper water pipelines for drinking and irrigation. Such countries need to focus on reducing the wastage of water through leakages. Furthermore, many Asian countries have high population density in urban cities, making it difficult for the government to supply sufficient water. In such cases, water theft is high. However, all these factors are expected to create growth opportunities for the forecast period for the water pipeline leak detection systems.

Key Market Players

The water pipeline leak detection systems market is highly fragmented, with many global players. These players have been adopting various strategies to gain higher shares or retain leading positions in the market.

Key companies profiled in the report include Atmos International Limited, Gutermann AG, Aqualeak Detection Ltd., Hermann Sewerin GmbH, Ovarro Limited, QinetiQ Group plc, Mueller Water Products Inc., TTK S.A.S., Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, and Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.)