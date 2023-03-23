Silicone Potting Compounds Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — From 2020 to 2027, the worldwide silicone potting compounds market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, from USD 949.2 million in 2020 to USD 1,247.2 million in 2027. The process of filling an electronics component with solid chemicals to protect it from the environment is known as potting. Potting compounds are commonly used to insulate and protect electronic components from moisture. The potting procedure can be done manually or with the use of automated meter mix dispensing equipment. Silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, and other potting ingredients are commonly utilized. Silicone polymers have a wide operating temperature range, a high hardness range, great chemical, humidity, and water resistance, excellent electrical characteristics, and are simple to work with.

The demand for silicone potting compounds is anticipated to increase in the near future, owing to the boom in the electronics industry. In addition, the rise in the need to shield sensitive components from extreme environments used in end-use industries, such as automotive, computing, communications, and others, is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the silicone potting compounds are also used in solar cells for potting applications, which protect them from moisture and dust; thus, increasing light transmission. Moreover, an increase in concern from government organizations across the globe regarding zero emission of greenhouse gas is expected to drive further applications of solar energy, which will positively impact the market growth for silicon potting. In addition, the demand for silicone potting compounds is estimated to increase further in the coming years on account of the associated benefits such as minimal shrinkage and high process efficiency.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/silicone-potting-compounds-market

However, the availability of low-cost alternatives such as epoxy resin and polyurethanes for different potting applications may hamper the steady growth. Nonetheless, increasing demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for silicon potting compounds. The wide operating temperature range, shock absorption, and moisture resistance make silicon potting widely accepted in electric vehicles.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Silicone Potting Compounds Market

Transportation restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak led to reduced factory output, and disturbed supply chains reduced a significant percentage from global economic growth; thus, negatively affecting the market growth. Extended lockdown slowed down silicon potting products’ production due to the limited resources and a longer lead time to replenish raw materials.

In addition, a large dependency on Chinese exports for various silicon metals will further influence the market growth. China is the highest exporter of silicon and silica worldwide, and limited production in China increases the supply-demand gap and material price. Additionally, due to social distancing norms during COVID-19, manufacturing firms are working with a limited workforce; thus, negatively impacting the production process.

On the other hand, implementing IoT and automation may reduce the need for manpower whenever possible while also increasing operational efficiency. The use of smart robots in automated packaging can minimize the number of workers on store floors, maintaining social distance standards.

Global Silicone Potting Compounds Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growth in the consumer electronics industry

Growth in disposable income and improvement in economic condition are the two key factors that propel the development of the consumer electronics industry. After the 2009 economic crisis in China and Europe, the world economy witnessed a standstill. Almost all the countries in the world were affected by the economic crisis. However, a strong recovery from the crisis results in strong economic growth, especially in developing economies, and has increased disposable income between the middle-income groups, consequently adding to the middle-class population. In addition, the disposable income of individuals in the Asia-Pacific and North America regions witnessed high growth; thus, acting as a major driver for the market, as a medium- and high-income consumers in urban areas are shifting their consumption trend from essential to premium good. This trend is favoring the consumer electronics industry to enhance its product portfolio in the consumer electronics segment. Therefore, the high application of silicone potting compounds as memory devices & microprocessors, capacitors, transformers, cable joints, and others in consumer electronic goods is anticipated to foster the silicon potting compounds market growth.

Restraints: Selection of silicone potting compounds for specific application and availability of low-cost substitutes

Silicone potting compounds come in various combinations: color (clear, translucent, off white, milky white, grey, and yellowish tint & greenish tint), and viscosity level ranging from 200 to 35,000 centipoise, corrosiveness, and others. Such potting compounds are used for specific applications. For instance, a silicone potting compound with a low viscosity of 200 centipoises, fast cure & non-corrosive silicone is used in potting electronic goods that require transparent silicone covering. Also, silicone potting compound, with high viscosity of 35,000 centipoises, is used for weathering, high temperatures up to 200°C. Polyurethane products, a substitute for silicon potting, can be used for multiple applications, unlike silicon potting at a lower cost. In addition, the availability of other low-cost substitutes such as epoxy resin can negatively impact market growth.

Opportunities: Increase in demand from the automotive industry

The rise in urbanization and economic growth has led to increasing demand for the automotive sector for transport of goods & passengers. In addition, the development of electric vehicles is further anticipated to boost the growth of the automotive industry, owing to an increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles. The versatile properties of silicone potting compounds, including heat resistance, elasticity, water repellence, and chemical resistance, generate high demand for silicone potting compounds in the manufacturing of automobiles. Thus, the growing demand of the automotive industry is anticipated to fuel the growth of the silicone potting compounds market.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/silicone-potting-compounds-market?opt=2950

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the silicon potting compounds market based on curing techniques, end-users, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Curing Techniques Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

UV Curing

Thermal Curing

Room Temperature Curing

By End-Users Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Others (Optical, Solar Power, and Marine)

By Application Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Surface Mount Packages

Beam Bonded Components

Memory Devices & Microprocessors

Capacitors

Transformers

Cable Joints

Industrial Magnets

Solenoids

Others (Rectifier and Motors)

By Region Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

By curing techniques, the UV curing segment is projected to account for the largest market share

Based on curing techniques, the curing market is classified into UV curing, thermal curing, and room temperature curing. In 2020, The UV curing segment was the highest contributor to the market, with a market share of 56.6%. UV curing initiates a photochemical reaction in silicon potting compounds, which generates a cross-linked network of polymers. UV curable silicone potting compounds offer high electrical insulation properties and excellent bond strength. UV curing techniques can cure the silicon compound in a few seconds, which is time-intensive in other curing techniques. UV curing can be achieved in a moment; so, it is widely used in silicon potting compounds. In addition, a high degree of permanency of the potting compound provides high endurance and resistance to electronic devices; therefore, it is improving the market demand. UV curing needs a constant exposure of light over the entire area, which can be slowed down if there are shadowed areas. However, the free radical UV formulation can suffer from oxygen inhibition, delaying the cure at the surface leaving it wet.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/silicone-potting-compounds-market

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global silicon potting compounds market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the large-scale consumption of silicon potting compounds in manufacturing sectors such as automotive and electronics. In addition, the presence of a large number of manufacturing sectors in countries such as China, Japan, India, and others, which consume silicon potting on a large scale, drives the market growth in this region.

The silicon potting market is driven by the large demand for electronics and machinery in countries such as China and India. In addition, large exports of electronics products from these countries will surely enhance the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the adoption of silicon potting to protect boards, battery cells, or finished parts from shock transfer during high energy impact will fuel demand in electric vehicles and other automotive segments. Furthermore, the rise in demand for solar energy, where silicon is widely used for potting solar cells, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/silicone-potting-compounds-market

Key Market Players

The silicon potting compounds market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as Veolia Environmental Services, Suez Environmental Services, Enevo, IBM Corporation, Waste Management, Inc., Smart bin (OnePlus Systems Inc.), Bigbelly Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, BIN-e, Evoeco, Ecube Labs Co Ltd., Covanta Holding Corporation, Republic Services, Sensoneo, and Evreka among others.