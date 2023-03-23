Lawn And Garden Consumables Market Worth US$ 22,066.2 million by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —The global lawn and garden consumables market size is expected to grow from USD 16,847.6 million in 2020 to USD 22,066.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2027. A lawn is an area that is covered with soil and has plantations such as grass and durable plants. In contrast, a well-planned garden where ornamental plants, pinnacle plants, bushes, basils, or large trees are grown to maintain a healthy environment. The position and cultivation of the lawn majorly depend upon the layout of the house and requires wide-open space with access to direct sunshine for the proper growth of grass and other cultivated plants. Turfing, tur plastering, dibbing roots, seeding, and aftercare are widely used for lawn cultivation. Bermuda grass, bluegrass, fescue, and zoysiagrass are different grass types used in lawn cultivation. Both gardens and lawns require periodic maintenance such as using fertilizers & pesticides, watering plants, and controlling weed growth.

The worldwide lawn and garden consumables market is being pushed by a rise in building and construction activities in most nations, which has increased demand for lawn and turf maintenance in commercial and residential areas. Furthermore, exponential population growth has resulted in fast urbanization to meet expanding human requirements. The expanding urban population has resulted in environmental deterioration, such as water contamination, increased pollution, and poor air quality. Governments in many nations have undertaken several projects to develop green spaces and parks based on environmental principles to minimize these consequences. As a result, all of these factors are expected to boost worldwide demand for lawn and garden consumables.

However, the implementation of tight laws governing insecticides and pesticides limits market development. This is because insecticides and pesticides include harmful compounds that can have short-term and chronic adverse health effects on humans. Additionally, the overuse of insecticides and pesticides may harm flowers and plants. In response, several governments have set up laws and regulations for insecticides and pesticides for agriculture activities, likely to hamper the market growth.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Lawn and Garden Consumables

The new coronavirus is an unrivaled worldwide pandemic that has spread to all nations and caused massive losses in lives and the global economy. Due to difficulties in the supply chain for certain gardening items, the lawn and garden consumables sector has had little impact in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic. According to a study issued by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, lower consumer demand has put downward pressure on garden consumables pricing and output. Furthermore, due to the potential of infection among the employees, some organizations have either shut down or reduced their activities. This has temporarily impacted the supply and demand gap for lawn and garden products.

Furthermore, decreased income has decreased demand for decorative plants and flowers throughout the COVID-19 period. During the COVID-19 epidemic, however, there has been a spike in gardening activities due to increased awareness about health and sustainable development. According to a Reuters story, home gardening habits have expanded over the COVID-19 period.

Furthermore, in March 2020, W. Atlee Burpee & Co, a U.S. Seed Company, sold more seed than ever before in its 144-year existence. According to the online merchant Ozon, seed demand in Russia increased by 20–30% year on year in Mach 2020. Furthermore, various studies have demonstrated that home gardening techniques improve physical and mental well-being in older persons, which has raised the demand for garden consumables throughout the COVID-19 period. For example, according to a Princeton University survey, vegetable gardening is one of the most beneficial daily leisure activities for mental and emotional wellness. In addition, several key players such as Agrium Inc, Central Garden & Pet, Scotts Miracle-Gro, and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. registered an increase in lawn and garden consumables sales COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Dynamics

Drivers: Rise in commercial and residential projects

Building & construction activities in most countries are increasing rapidly, which, in turn, has surged the demand for lawn and garden consumables for lawn and turf care in commercial and residential spaces. According to a report published by the U.S. Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 1,681,000 new building permits have been released, and 1,368,000 privately owned houses were completed in May 2021, which is 16.1% above the average construction rate as compared to May 2020. Moreover, different countries have set up laws to construct gardens inside the premises of large commercial and residential spaces. For instance, according to the National Building Code of India 2005 (Group 1), large residential and commercial buildings must have a garden area to get a permit from the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC). These factors may increase the demand for lawn and garden consumables among residential and commercial buildings, thus fueling the market growth. In addition, the presence of gardens and lawns in the outdoor spaces adds value to houses. For instance, according to a survey conducted by HomeLight, the worth of homes with gardens is 1–10% higher than homes with no garden. This has made people construct a garden in new houses or renovate outdoor spaces for gardening practices, which will propel the demand for lawn and garden consumables.

Restraints: Implementation of stringent regulations on the use of insecticides and pesticides

Although insecticides and pesticides in lawns and gardens inhibit the growth of insects and pests, their overuse is hazardous for flowers and plants, which acts as a key limiting factor of the global market. Moreover, insecticides and pesticides contain several harmful chemicals that may cause short-term and chronic adverse health effects on humans. Several governments have set up laws and regulations for insecticides and pesticides for agriculture activities in response to this. For instance, the Insecticide Act of 1968 governs India’s production, use, distribution, and insecticide sales. Furthermore, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act established maximum tolerance levels for the use of pesticides in farming activities. Thus, these acts together are expected to limit the usage of pesticides and insecticides in lawns and gardens, thereby restraining the growth of the lawn and garden consumables market.

Opportunities: Increase in the trend toward urban green spaces and parks

The population of most countries is increasing rapidly, which, in turn, has surged urbanization to meet human needs. Exponential growth in the urban population has led to environmental degradation such as increased pollution, poor air quality, and water contamination. Governments of different countries have launched several schemes to build green spaces and parks based on environmental guidelines to mitigate these effects. For instance, as per the guidelines of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, each urban local body should have at least one green space or park based on the environmental guidelines set by the Urban and Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation. Additionally, the Indian Government has taken up 2,538 projects worth USD 218.4 million to develop 5,400 acres of permeable green spaces and parks. This is anticipated to increase the demand for lawn and garden consumables, thus creating lucrative opportunities for expanding the market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the lawn and garden consumables market based on product type and application at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Fertilizers

Pesticides Insecticides Fungicides Herbicides Others

Seeds

Mulch

Others

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The fertilizers segment is projected to account for the largest market share by product type

Based on product type, the global lawn and garden consumables market is divided into fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, mulch, and others. In 2020, the fertilizers segment accounted for the largest market share of 32.8% in the global lawn and garden consumables market. Fertilizers are chemical substances applied to soil or plants to supply essential nutrients. These essential nutrients include nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorous. Two types of fertilizers are available in the market, organic fertilizers and inorganic fertilizers. Organic fertilizers contain natural substances from plants and animals, including agricultural waste, industrial waste, livestock manure, and municipal sludge.

In contrast, inorganic fertilizers contain chemical substances such as nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium. Fertilizers provide essential nutrients, enhance growth, protect & strengthen plants, and resist diseases that make them suitable for gardens and lawns. The key market trend is the utilization of fertilizers in green spaces such as gardens, parks, lawns, and nurseries.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the regions, the global lawn and garden consumables market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the global lawn and garden consumables market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific lawn and garden consumables market is studied across China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The rise in residential and commercial projects has boosted the demand for the performance of lawn and garden consumables in the region. China’s construction sector is increasing rapidly, which has forced manufacturers of lawn and garden consumables to produce high-quality fertilizers, pesticides, soil amendments, and seeds.

Lawn and garden consumables are used in various applications such as providing nutrients, enhancing growth, resisting diseases, and improving soil fertility. The rise in the utilization of lawn and garden consumables in sectors such as commercial buildings, parks & community gardens, and organic gardening notably contributes to Asia-Pacific’s market growth. Furthermore, an exponential increase in population has led to massive urbanization in countries such as China and India, which, in turn, has led to the development of huge commercial buildings such as malls and offices with attractive garden and lawn spaces. In addition, the increase in the urban population in Japan has encouraged the government to build community gardens and parks across its major cities such as Tokyo, Hakone, and Osaka. This is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for Asia-Pacific’s lawn and garden consumables market.

Key Market Players

Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share. Currently, Agrium Inc. (Nutrien), BASF SE, Bayer AG, Central Garden & Pet, DLF Seeds A/S, J.R. Simplot Company, Sakata Seed Corporation, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., and The Andersons, Inc. are some of the leading players in the lawn and garden consumables market.