Calcium Ascorbate Market will reach at a CAGR of 6.7% from to 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global Calcium Ascorbate Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. Calcium ascorbate is an odorless, white to slightly yellow powder. It is a nutritional supplement of vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and calcium carbonate. Because it does not cause gastric irritation in sensitive people, it can be used as an excellent buffered source of Vitamin C. Calcium ascorbate contains vitamin C, the body’s primary antioxidant. Further, it is easily soluble in drinks and food, thus popular among athletes and those with swallowing difficulties.

The increasing demand for calcium ascorbate in food supplements and pharmaceuticals is driving the growth of this market. Calcium ascorbate is used in food supplements because of its ability to increase vitamin C and other nutrient absorption, which aids in the treatment of conditions such as osteoporosis, diabetes, and cancer. It is also used in pharmaceuticals due to its antioxidant properties, which aid in minimizing oxidative stress caused by free radicals.

Global Calcium Ascorbate Market Dynamics

The growing food and beverage industry and high demand for nutraceuticals globally are two important factors driving the global calcium ascorbate market. Vitamin C is essential for the cardiovascular system, immune system, healthy bones, and teeth and reduces the risk of cancer due to its antioxidant property, which lowers free radical formation in the body. This, in turn, fueled the growth of the global calcium ascorbate market. Growing consumer health consciousness, rising population, changing consumer lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and rising domestic income are the macroeconomic factors driving the global calcium ascorbate market.

Vastly increased ascorbic acid and calcium carbonate prices will restrain the global calcium ascorbate market during the forecast period.

Owing to the high demand for food supplements during the forecast period, the company producing calcium ascorbate products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Collaboration with end-users, such as food supplement manufacturers, provides companies with a significant opportunity in the global calcium ascorbate market.

Scope of the Global Calcium Ascorbate Market

The study categorizes the calcium ascorbate market based on application and product form at the regional and global levels.

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Food Supplements
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetic
  • Other

By Product Form Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Calcium Ascorbate Powder
  • Calcium Ascorbate Crystal

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • The Netherlands
    • Norway
    • Czech Republic
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of South America
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Food supplements segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by application

Based on application, the global calcium ascorbate market is divided into food supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The food supplements segment is expected to contribute a major revenue proportion as well as volume share with a relatively high growth rate in the global calcium ascorbate market during the forecast period due to increased awareness of the benefits of using food supplements and nutraceuticals.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global Calcium Ascorbate Market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaAsia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR in the calcium ascorbate market during the forecast period, owing to the rapidly evolving lifestyle of the public across the region.

Key Market Players in the Global Calcium Ascorbate Market

The global calcium ascorbate market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global calcium ascorbate market are:

  • Now Foods
  • Penta International
  • Kraft Chemical
  • Farbest-Tallman Foods
  • ECSA Chemicals
  • Atlantic Chemicals
  • American International Chemical
  • AIDP, Inc
  • Jiangxi Congcongle Food Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Zhong Ya Chemical
  • Sabinsa Corporation

