Women’s Health Market is driven by the Presence of a Strong Pipeline of Women’s Health Products

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 23, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Women’s Health Industry Overview

The global women’s health market size was valued at USD 38.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. Market growth can be attributed to the increase in the women geriatric population and the introduction of new products for women’s health, such as Relugoliz and Orilissa among others. Furthermore, favorable policies initiated by governments to improve women’s health and raise awareness are likely to drive the market over the forecast period. The market exhibited lower than the expected growth during the pandemic.

Access to contraception and gynecological testing declined, raising the rate of unsafe abortions and unwanted pregnancies, especially in developing countries. For instance, according to the BMC, in the low- and middle-income countries, there has been around a 10% decline in the use of long- and short-acting reversible contraceptives, about 10% decline in essential services related to pregnancy care. All these factors led to a decline in market growth amid the pandemic. Women are more susceptible to various diseases, such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, endometriosis, and menstrual health disorders.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Women’s Health market

Around 73% of postmenopausal women experience hot flashes, fatigue, and sleep disturbances, which increase dependence on medications, impairing the quality of life. With aging and the increasing prevalence of obesity, the cases of osteoporosis are anticipated to grow. Some of the major factors leading to hormonal imbalance in women are stress, change in dietary habits, and alcohol consumption, which further cause fertility issues. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), ovulation problems, and endometriosis are some of the major causes of infertility. According to the WHO, in 2021, globally, around 190 million women of reproductive age were affected by endometriosis.

These factors are anticipated to fuel the market growth. According to the United Nations, the Department of Social and Economic Affairs, approximately 1.1 billion women needed family planning in 2019, out of which, 190 million had unmet contraception needs and about 842 million used modern methods of contraception. Owing to the high unmet need for publicly-funded contraceptive services and products, federal & state governments are actively working toward improving family planning services and improving access to modern contraceptives.

For instance, in 2020, Germany’s total multilateral funding for sexual & reproductive and family planning was around USD 121.85 million, an increase of about 65% from 2019. Furthermore, agencies, such as USAID run reproductive health & family planning programs in more than 30 countries, including South Africa & other African countries, where there is a high unmet need for contraception. However, there are various complications and adverse effects of prolonged use of contraceptives, which lead to an increase in the adoption of traditional contraceptive methods.

Long-term severe adverse effects of oral contraceptive pills, such as stroke, blood clots, decreased libido, vaginal discharge, and increased risk of breast cancer, may limit usage and lead to banning by regulatory agencies. Such factors could hamper the market growth during the forecast period.Few key products in the market are Xgeva, Evista, Prolia, Zometa, Mirena, Reclast/Aclasta, NuvaRing, Minastrin 24 Fe, Forteo, Actonel, Premarin, and Ortho Tri-Cy Lo (28). The market for NuvaRing declined by 3% in 2019 and 73% in 2020 primarily due to the introduction of generics following patent expiry in 2018 in the U.S.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports.

Endometriosis Treatment Market – The global endometriosis treatment market size was valued at USD 1,222.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Infertility Drugs Market – The global infertility drugs market size was valued at USD 3,480.14 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Women’s Health Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s health market based on application, age, and region

Women’s Health Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Endometriosis & Uterine Fibroids

Contraceptives

Menopause

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Women’s Health Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

50 Years & Above

Others

Women’s Health Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

September 2020: Bayer acquired KaNDy Therapeutics Ltd. This acquisition was expected to expand Bayer’s women’s health drug development pipeline.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key players in the global women’s health market include

AbbVie, Inc.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Agile Therapeutics

Amgen, Inc.

Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp.

Blairex Laboratories, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Order a free sample PDF of the Women’s Health Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.