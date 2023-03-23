Surgical Sphincteroplasty Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 24, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Sphincteroplasty Industry Overview

The global surgical sphincteroplasty market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing prevalence of Anal Incontinence (AI), cost-effectiveness of sphincteroplasty, and rising incidence of obstetric injury post-childbirth are the key factors driving the market. Anal Incontinence (AI) is a chronic condition that affects one out of every three individuals, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Additionally, studies suggest that AI affects nearly 15% of women living in the community and half of the women in nursing homes. Factors such as age, obstetric trauma, pelvic surgery, chronic diarrhea, obesity, and other medical conditions, such as diabetes and stroke, increase the risk of Al.

AI is more commonly seen in women, due to the partial anterior disruption of both the internal and external sphincters caused by prolonged vaginal deliveries. Repair of the sphincters is likely to be the most effective treatment in such circumstances. It can be treated with surgical procedures such as Gluteoplasty, Stimulated Graciloplasty, and Sphincteroplasty. Other treatments include non-surgical procedures such as sacral nerve stimulation like Tibial Nerve Stimulation and InterSIM, use of biocompatible bulking agents such as Solesta, vaginal balloon insert, and artificial bowel sphincter. However, Sphincteroplasty (SP) is highly adopted among women and geriatric patients due to its high success rates, cost efficiency, and reduced need for re-surgery.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Surgical Sphincteroplasty Market

Studies suggest that sacral neuromodulation, anal encirclement, and treatment using a bulking agent, costs up to USD 20,000, whereas SP costs only up to USD 2000. Numerous researches are undertaken in the developed nation to establish an improved noninvasive method to cure AI, which is also expected to drive the market for surgical sphincteroplasty. Unfortunately, the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic in 2020, halted clinical studies in developed nations. Additionally, the fear of virus spread among patients has led to the reduction in elective surgeries and reduced admission rates at hospitals, ultimately affecting the market in 2020. Decreased surgical supplies due to a halt in logistics, and lack of hospital care staff have led to the drop in the surgical sphincteroplasty market. However, it is said to improve steadily by mid-2022.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Related Reports

Wound Care Market – The global wound care market size was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% from 2023 to 2030.

The global wound care market size was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% from 2023 to 2030. CyberKnife Market – The global cyberKnife market size was valued at USD 451.4 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Surgical Sphincteroplasty Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical sphincteroplasty market based on type and region:

Surgical Sphincteroplasty Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Surgical (sphincteroplasty)

Non-Surgical

Surgical Sphincteroplasty Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Sphincteroplasty Industry include

Medtronic

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

McKesson

B. Braun

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Novo Surgical, Inc.

Surgical Holdings

Pelvalon

Salix Pharmaceutical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Order a free sample PDF of the Surgical Sphincteroplasty Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter