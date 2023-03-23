Dispatch Console Market Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 24, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Dispatch Console Industry Overview

The global dispatch console market size was valued at USD 1.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing need for ensuring seamless communication while responding to emergencies stemming from criminal and terrorist activities and natural calamities is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Dispatch consoles help in improving real-time decision-making through a combination of voice communication, data applications, and command center systems. Hence, dispatch consoles are particularly gaining traction from public safety agencies looking forward to adopting the latest technologies to enhance communication between dispatchers and field personnel.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the market for dispatch consoles. Manufacturing activities at several production sites were suspended temporarily as part of the lockdowns implemented in various parts of the world to arrest the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, the restrictions on the movement of people and goods also triggered supply chain disruptions and led to a shortage of components. Nevertheless, the growing demand for dispatch consoles from the incumbents of the healthcare industry during Q1/2020 and Q2/2020, particularly in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic, supported the growth of the market.

The continued rollout of LTE networks by mobile network operators worldwide is expected to play a crucial role in public safety operations. Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) was initially sought for public safety communications. At present, there are several standards used for public safety communications globally. However, advances in LTE technology have opened significant opportunities for the growth of the market. The adoption of LTE for public safety applications emerged in the U.S. Looking forward, the growing adoption of Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) and 4G technology is also projected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market.

However, the growing instances of cyber-attacks targeting emergency-response networks are restraining the growth of the market. Cyber attacks can potentially cripple a nation’s critical communications infrastructure. According to cyber security firm SecuLore Solutions, a total of 357 cyber attacks were registered on local governments and public safety agencies in the U.S. in aggregate from 2019 to 2020. Ransomware attacks ground public safety agencies’ operations in the U.S. cities, such as Atlanta, Georgia and Baltimore, and Maryland, to a halt.

Super High Frequency Communication Market – The global super high frequency communication market size was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Dispatch Console Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dispatch console market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Dispatch Console Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hardware

Software

Radio Management Systems

Dispatch Console Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Government and Defense

Public Safety

Transportation

Utility

Healthcare

Others

Dispatch Console Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Dispatch Console Industry include

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Harris Corporation

Bosch Security Systems

Zetron, Inc. (Kenwood)

Avtec Inc.

Omnitronics, L.L.C.

Siemens Convergence Creators GmbH (AtoS)

Catalyst Communication Technologies Inc.

EF Johnson Technologies

Cisco

