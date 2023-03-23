Pressure Relief Mattress Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 24, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Pressure Relief Mattress Industry Overview

The global pressure relief mattress market size was valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth is dependent on the increasing prevalence of pressure ulcers globally and substantial investment in healthcare facilities. In addition, the growing geriatric population in various countries is driving the market. The market observed positive growth in 2020 owing to the hospitalization of a large number of people. The demand was high in both hospital and consumer applications. Home isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients at home created a significant demand for these mattresses. The demand for pressure relief mattresses is high from the geriatric population and this population was majorly affected by COVID-19 due to their weak immune system.

Pressure ulcers are localized injuries to the skin; the underlying tissue may or may not be affected as well. Pressure ulcers are also known as decubitus ulcers, bedsores, pressure sores, and pressure injuries. Various types of support mechanisms are used in the pressure reduction or pressure relief of ulcers. Among them, mattresses are one of the supports that are predominantly used. These mattresses can be categorized as per the material that they contain, the theory on which they function (active, reactive, hybrid), and whether they are powered or non-powered. To understand pressure relief mattresses, there are grades of pressure ulcers that are worth considering. Grade 1 – reddening of the skin, grade 2 – blisters, grade 3 – underlying tissue damage, and grade 4 – underlying tissue and skin extensively damaged together with muscle, bone, joints, and tendons.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market

Various economies globally are taking adequate steps in infrastructure development, and the healthcare sector is one of the key development areas. Countries such as India and China have opened up the gates for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the healthcare sector. Several companies are trying to build their positions in these regions. This has resulted in increased demand for pressure relief mattresses as the number of hospitals is increasing. Pressure ulcers can be treated and prevented with proper management and care. Various campaigns have been launched over the recent years for increasing awareness among the consumers. Some active campaigns engaged in pressure ulcer prevention include – Stop The Pressure, Your Turn: Campaigning to Prevent Pressure Ulcers, and Zero Pressure.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Homecare & Décor Industry Related Reports

Home Bedding Market – The global home bedding market size was valued at USD 95.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The global home bedding market size was valued at USD 95.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. Smart Bed Market – The global smart bed market size was valued at USD 2.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Pressure Relief Mattress Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pressure relief mattress market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Pressure Relief Mattress Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Solid-filled Mattress

Air-filled Mattress

Fluid-filled Mattress

Pressure Relief Mattress Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Pressure Relief Mattress Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Pressure Relief Mattress Industry include

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Stryker

Abecca

ADL GmbH

Arjo

Span America

FazziniSrl

Lifeline Corporation

Talley Group Ltd.

Linet

Apex Medical Corp.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Malvestio Spa

Permobil

Carilex Medical

Rober Limited

EHOB

Benmor Medical

Lloyds Pharmacy Limited

Order a free sample PDF of the Pressure Relief Mattress Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter