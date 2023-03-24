Smart Electricity Meter Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook 2025

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Smart Electricity Meter Market: By Phase (Single Phase and Three Phase), by Communication Technology Type (Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Auto Meter Reading (AMR)), by End-User Industry (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

Smart electricity meter market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the smart electricity meter industry aspects.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/smart-electricity-meter-market-may-value-at-14-0-billion-by-2025

Smart Electricity Meter Market Overview

During the forecast period, 2020-2025, the smart electricity meter market is expected to register a 7.50% CAGR and is valued at USD 14.0 billion. The implementation of three-phase smart meters, backed by its cost-effectiveness and higher power density, improves global momentum. Improving rural economic efficiency and usability, the construction of Power Line Communication is gaining traction. Further, the development of performance-oriented, optimized, and scalable Smart Electricity Meters is a significant market trend. Over the forecast period, these factors will augment the global Smart electricity meter market.

Factors Affecting the Smart Electricity Meter Market over the Forecast Period

The rising need for energy efficiency and the implementation of smart city projects are the main drivers of the global Smart Electricity Meter market.

The increasing necessity for a cost-saving and operational effective data monitoring system is fuelling the market growth.

Favorable government policies and programs in the power & energy sector are expected to boost the smart electricity meters market growth.

Increased demand for Smart Grids and energy conservation in the emerging market generates numerous opportunities for the global smart electricity meter market.

The smart electricity meter market is expected to face cybersecurity and data piracy in the coming years. In addition, the High cost and security threats are the key restraining factors of the smart electricity meter market.

The key restraints of the global smart electricity meter market are high costs and security issues. Also, the integration and incompatibility with conventional equipment and lack of awareness among customers hinder the global market.

Electricity theft and delay in the smart electricity meter rollout project are hampered the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Electricity Meter Market

The COVID-19 outbreak and the imposition of nationwide lockdowns globally have affected the smart electricity meter market. The pandemic led to halted operations across the industries. However, increasing demand for new establishments will fuel the market, especially in the healthcare power sector. The leading market players are focused on improving their operations to compensate for the effects of COVID-19.

Smart Electricity Meter Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global smart electricity meter market study based on phase, communication technology, and end-use industry.

Based on the phase, the smart electricity meter market has been segmented into –

Single Phase

Three Phase

Based on the communication technology, the smart electricity meter market has been segmented into –

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Power Line Communication Radio Frequency Cellular

Auto Meter Reading (AMR)

Based on the end-user industry, the smart electricity meter market has been segmented into –

Residential

Commercial Education Healthcare Retail Logistics & Transportation Offices Hospitality Others

Industrial

Smart Electricity Meter Market: Geographical Outlook

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/smart-electricity-meter-market-may-value-at-14-0-billion-by-2025?opt=2950

The global smart electricity meter market has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates in the global smart electricity meter market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region and is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period. The region’s primary growth has been driven by many government measures to encourage smart electricity meters and the increasing investment in smart grid technology and smart cities.

Key Global Smart Electricity Meter Market Competitors

The global smart electricity meter market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players across the globe. The key players operating in the global smart electricity meter market include–

The Benchmarking Company

Landis+GyrLimited

Itron Incorporated

Honeywell International Incorporated

Aclara Technologies LLC

Iskraemecod.d.

Wasion Group Limited

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Jiangsu Linyang Energy Company Limited

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Holley Technology Limited

Osaki Electric Company Limited

Neptune technology

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/smart-electricity-meter-market-may-value-at-14-0-billion-by-2025

The smart electricity meter market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Smart Electricity Meter Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/smart-electricity-meter-market-may-value-at-14-0-billion-by-2025

Smart Electricity Meter Market: Target Audience