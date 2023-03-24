Burn Care Market Growth Drivers, Business Challenges and Development Trends, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 24, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Burn Care Industry Overview

The global burn care market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for burn care products is on a rise owing to the rising incidence of burns, high demand for skin grafts, growing awareness regarding treatment options, and increasing technological advancements. Increasing awareness level among the people regarding various treatment options related to burn care is a key factor driving the market over the forecast period. The market is also gaining pace owing to the rising willingness among people to spend more and opt for new advanced burn care products.

The different treatment options for burn care include advanced dressings, traditional burn care products, biologics, and others. Advanced dressings include alginate dressings, hydrogel dressings, foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, collagen dressings, and others. Biologics including skin grafts and other traditional burn care products are also widely used. Owing to the presence of a wide array of such products in the market, the awareness level about these products is increasing among patients as well as healthcare professionals such as surgeons, physicians, and nurses.

Post pandemic, the market is expected to recover at a rapid pace. The demand for burn care products used in home settings has increased eventually, to avoid visiting healthcare facilities. In addition, many patients have adopted online counseling for their health-related concerns. Key players in the market are launching products to provide online counseling and guidance to patients who cannot visit healthcare facilities for treatment. For instance, Healogics, Inc. launched the Healogics Telehealth Program, telehealth for wound care patients, during the COVID-19 crisis. It provides patients access to continued wound care and various options of wound care treatments to help limit the potential need for hospitalization or emergency room admission. Some wound care centers are engaged in supporting hospitals with COVID-19 treatment. Therefore, this program allows patients at these centers to receive continuous wound care.

In addition, many doctors and clinicians are also using telehealth to treat their patients and provide knowledge regarding the use of advanced wound care products. The following are the latest insights published on MobiHealthNews (HIMSS) in December 2021: VeCare, a point-of-care wound evaluation platform developed by researchers from the National University of Singapore, consists of a smart bandage with sensors and a smartphone app for remote wound monitoring. This wearable device can detect factors of chronic wounds within 15 minutes. Such factors are further contributing to the market growth.

Favorable government initiatives such as reimbursement policies which cover almost 70.00-100.00% of the treatment cost urge the patients to opt for advanced burn care treatment. The presence of government organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and non-profit organizations like the American Burn Association (ABA) also contribute to increasing awareness levels. The WHO has been collaboratively working with The International Society for Burn Injuries and other such organizations to develop strategies to improve burn care and prevent burn injuries globally.

Furthermore, the presence of non-profit organizations such as the British Burn Association and the Canadian Association of Burn Nurses, which aim towards providing and propagating knowledge on the best treatment and rehabilitation following a burn injury, is also increasing the awareness levels regarding burn care and treatment among the people. The rising demand for skin grafts is yet another major factor boosting the market growth. The recent trend of burn care and treatment has shifted to a more comprehensive approach that not only focuses on recovery from burn injury but also on improvement in long-term function and form of the healed injury and quality of life.

Skin grafts are majorly used on partial and full-thickness burns and have an important role in the treatment of burn injuries. Skin grafts can be biological or synthetic in nature. Owing to this trend, the demand for use of skin grafts and other skin substitutes in the treatment and management of acute burns has increased and is rising at a constant pace. In addition, key players operating in the market are focusing on planned initiatives like the launch of new products, and mergers and acquisitions are helping the market grow. For instance, in June 2021, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for its engineered skin product, StrataGraft, for the treatment of serious thermal burns.

Burn Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global burn care market on the basis of the product, depth of wound, cause, end-use, and region:

Burn Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Advanced dressing

Biologics

Traditional Burn Care Products

Others

Burn Care Depth of Wound Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Minor Burns

Partial Thickness Burns

Full Thickness Burns

Burn Care Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Thermal Burns

Electrical Burns

Radiation Burns

Chemical Burns

Friction Burns

Burn Care End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Burn Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

May 2020: Integra LifeSciences announced a positive clinical result for Integra Bilayer Wound Matrix (IBWM). This product is part of the company’s regenerative technology portfolio that uses collagen and amniotic products. This was expected to help the company tap the innovative solution market and provide surgeons with repair and wound closure solutions.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the burn care market include:

3M

Hollister Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Coloplast Corp.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

Johnson & Johnson

