Intraoperative Imaging Market Revenue Driver, Technology Estimates and Scope Analysis, 2030

The global intraoperative imaging market size was valued at USD 2.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries coupled with technological advancements. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and the rise in the geriatric population are major factors contributing to the market growth. The global geriatric population has grown dramatically, putting them at risk for various disorders. As per the UN, in 2017, the global population of people aged 60 and above was 962 million, doubling in 2050 to reach over 2.1 billion.

Intraoperative imaging is getting popular as a critical tool for more precise and effective surgeries, which improves patient outcomes while also enhancing workflows and efficiencies for healthcare personnel in and out of the operating room. Intraoperative imaging technologies, such as iUltrasound, C-arm, and iMRI, have greatly extended surgical possibilities. The ability to see bones and soft tissue with extreme precision has transformed the surgical care of a variety of disorders, including neurology, orthopedics, cardiology, vascular, and neurology. The constant advances in intraoperative imaging technologies, such as 3D technology and real-time imaging, are expected to boost market expansion. For instance, in March 2021, the FDA granted GE Healthcare clearance for OEC 3D, a surgical imaging system capable of both 3D and 2D imaging. By providing precise volumetric images, OEC 3D aims to set a benchmark for intraoperative 3D imaging for spine and orthopedic surgeries.

An increase in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, which is highly dependent on the imaging chain, as the medical team has to rely on indirect visualization of the surgical field during the entire procedure, is expected to promote market growth. However, constraints such as the high cost of intraoperative imaging systems and an increase in demand for refurbished imaging systems may hinder the market expansion throughout the projected period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the intraoperative imaging market. Delay in surgical procedures is the reason. The medical settings where these imaging systems are used are high-risk areas for the spread of the COVID-19 infection. However, guidelines for safe and effective surgical care will decrease pandemic implications during the forecast period. Furthermore, raw material shortages are causing broad business interruptions, resulting in a decline in imaging equipment manufacturing and transportation disruptions. On the other hand, now that the lockdown limitations have been lifted, the market is gradually getting back to normal.

September 2021: GE Healthcare agreed to acquire BK Medical, a leader in advanced surgical visualization. With this agreement, BK Medical’s active imaging platform will be able to reach new customers and markets around the world. In addition, the combination of GE Healthcare’s diagnostic imaging technology and BK’s ability to enable decision-making and surgical visualization in the intervention will allow for better decision-making across the healthcare system.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

IMRIS

Shimadzu Corporation

NeuroLogica

