Surgical Dressings Market Top Companies Financial Performance Analysis Report, 2030

Surgical Dressings Industry Overview

The global surgical dressing market size was estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5.56% during the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by the rising number of surgeries across the globe. For instance, as per an article published in NCBI (2020), every year, approximately 310 million major surgeries are performed worldwide; amongst which approximately 40 to 50 million are in the U.S. and 20 million in Europe. Moreover, according to a survey by the National Quality Forum, the number of surgical procedures conducted in the U.S. is increasing every year, and the rate of surgeries performed in ambulatory surgery centers has surged by 300% since the last decade. Furthermore, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately 18 million people in the U.S. underwent minimally invasive cosmetic surgical procedures in 2018.

Similarly, Regenexx estimated that approximately 7 million orthopedic surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2017, out of which 242,000 adults who were below 65 years of age had a hip or knee implant. Surgeries may lead to surgical site infections if the wound is not cleaned properly. According to Infectious Disease Advisor, 5% of total surgeries performed resulted in surgical site infections. Therefore, with the increase in the number of surgeries performed, the use of surgical wound dressings is anticipated to grow during the forecasted period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the market, mainly owing to the cancellation or delay of elective surgical procedures. Moreover, there was a slight impact on the number of patients visit to wound care centers, and outpatient clinics, especially in the U.S. For instance, as per the research survey published by Tissue Analytics, a Net Health company, there was an estimated 40% decline in patient visits to wound care centers during March & April 2020, as compared to 2019.

However, post-pandemic the sector is recovering gradually, as the healthcare providers have shifted to new modes of care for surgical wounds such as virtual consultations and telehealth platforms. Following the latest insights published on MobiHealthNews (HIMSS) in October 2021, the National University of Singapore in collaboration with Singapore General Hospital developed VeCare. It’s a point-of-care wound evaluation platform that comprises a smart bandage with sensors and a smartphone app for remote wound monitoring. The wearable device can detect factors of chronic wounds within 15 minutes. Furthermore, several studies have found that telemedicine options are a cost-effective way to improve wound care outcomes while also increasing patient compliance and satisfaction. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently updated the list of reimbursable such services. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to gain a significant growth rate in the post-pandemic period.

Surgical Dressing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical dressing market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Surgical Dressing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Primary Dressing

Secondary Dressing

Others

Surgical Dressing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Diabetes Based Surgeries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Ulcers

Burns

Transplant Sites

Others

Surgical Dressing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Surgical Dressing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

December 2021: Medline enhanced the healthcare supply chain with an investment of USD 1.5 billion in the Richmond Hill distribution center. Medline opened 5 new distribution centers in 2021, whereas, two more distribution centers are projected for completion in the year 2022.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global surgical dressing market include:

3M

Smith & Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter International

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Cardinal Health

