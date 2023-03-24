Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment Market to be worth US$ 13.41 billion in 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —The global lysosomal storage disease treatment market size is projected to grow from USD 7.57 billion in 2020 to USD 13.41 billion in 2027, at a 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Lysosomal storage diseases (LSD) belong to a group of inherited metabolic diseases that may occur from the deficit of the production of lysosomal enzymes. There are nearly 50 types of lysosomal storage diseases found in different human body parts, such as the skull, brain, heart, body, skin, and others. Gaucher disease, pompe disease, Fabry disease are some of the critical lysosomal storage diseases. However, there are limited medication facilities for lysosomal storage diseases recently, and the treatment is mostly symptomatic.

Factors Affecting the Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment Industry over the Forecast Period:

Increasing research and development (R&D) for the diagnosis & treatment and rising financial incentives for drug development will raise the demand for lysosomal storage disease treatment, increasing the global market. Factors such as a rise in diagnostic rate, increase in the incidence of lysosomal storage diseases, and implementation of the orphan drug are anticipated to drive the global growth for the lysosomal storage disease treatment market.

Growing awareness among people regarding rare lysosomal storage diseases also boosts the growth of the lysosomal storage disease treatment market in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector across the globe significantly.

However, underdiagnosed lysosomal storage disease due to the lack of heterogeneity of the lysosomal disorder, high cost of treatment, and lack of treatment options may restrain the growth of lysosomal storage disease treatment in the global market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment Market:

COVID-19 is a global public health disease that has affected almost every industry. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a significant decline in the demand for the lysosomal storage disease treatment market across several sectors, primarily the health and pharmaceutical sector, as coronavirus crises take over the world and led to healthcare organizations dedicating the majority of their funds towards resources required to battle COVID-19. Additionally, patients receiving lysosomal storage disease treatment in hospitals experience disruptions, and the main reason for this was the threat of infection. Therefore, with the outbreak of the COVID-19, the market will grow at a low rate for lysosomal storage disease treatment across the globe, which has negatively impacted the lysosomal storage disease treatment market value in 2020 and subsequent years.

The report outlines the lysosomal storage disease treatment market study based on type, therapy, and end-users.

Based on the disease type, the lysosomal storage disease treatment market has been segmented into –

Batten Disease

Cystinosis

Fabry Disease

Gaucher disease

Others

Based on the therapy, the lysosomal storage disease treatment market has been segmented into –

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Substrate Reduction Therapy

Others

Based on the end-users, the lysosomal storage disease treatment market has been segmented into –

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Organizations

Others

Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global lysosomal storage disease treatment market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the market size in the lysosomal storage disease treatment market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, due to the increasing prevalence and incidence of lysosomal storage diseases and growing R&D expenditure for the treatment of lysosomal storage disease in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of inherited abnormalities and disorders associated with lysosomal storage and booming healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key Global Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment Market Competitors Includes –

The lysosomal storage disease treatment market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The vital lysosomal storage disease treatment manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi (Genzyme Corporation)

Eli Lilly and Company

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Shire plc

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp.

The lysosomal storage disease treatment market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

