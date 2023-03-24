Crane Market With Manufacturing Process and CAGR Forecast by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — The global crane market size was valued at USD 14.87 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 19.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Cranes have been considered as one of the popular building materials due to their availability from natural rocks. Crane possesses properties, such as high strength and durability, enabling them to be an important constituent of the construction sector. Several types of cranes are available in the market, including wheel-mounted cranes, crawler cranes, side boom, railroad cranes, straddle cranes and aerial cranes.

Factors Affecting the Crane Market Over the Forecast Period:

Growing urbanization coupled with the rapid infrastructure development in BRICS countries and the continuous growth in transportation and logistics with the introduction of smart transportation in developed economies, such as the US, will offer growth opportunities to the crane market over the forecast period.

Rising government investment in smart cities in the UK, India, China, Australia, and others, is augmenting the construction industry, which is driving the growth of the crane market across the globe.

However, the lack of skilled and qualified crane operators results in huge risk and loss of people’s lives, and damage to the area are certain pitfalls associated with the crane market. Also, the volatility in the raw material prices of cranes will hamper the crane market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Crane Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a huge downfall in the construction sector. The implementation of lockdown across severely COVID-19 hit nations, such as the UK, France, India, and others, which led to the postponement and cancellation of construction projects. This has declined the production of cranes; therefore, the crane manufacturers are expected to witness a considerable downfall in revenue in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global crane market based on product and application.

The crane market has been segmented based on product –

Mobile Crane All-Terrain Crane Crawler Crane Rough Terrain Crane Truck Loader Crane

Fixed Crane Monorail Crane Stiff leg Crane Tower Crane Gantry Crane



The crane market has been segmented based on application–

Construction & Mining

Utility

Manufacturing

Transport/Shipping

Oil & Gas/Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive & Railways

Others (Heavy Engineering, Mining, and Construction)

Crane Market: Regional Outlook

The crane market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global Crane market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the Crane market during the forecast period. Moreover, North America is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Crane Market Competitors Includes –

The crane market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key crane market players operating in the global market include –

The crane market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Crane Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Crane Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Crane Market: Target Audience

Distributors & Suppliers of crane

End-Users of crane

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

