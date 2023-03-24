Airport Automated Security Screening Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Global Airport Automated Security Screening Market: by Application (People and Product), by End User (Airports, Ports and Borders, Défense, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The airport automated security screening market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the key influencing factors and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the airport automated security screening market.

Airport Automated Security Screening Industry Outlook

The global airport automated security screening market size was estimated to be USD 850 billion in 2020 and reach USD 920.1 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 1.33% during the forecast period. The growing integration of airport security screening systems at an increasing number of airports will be the key factor driving the growth of the airport automated security screening market. The Government Accountability Office (GOA) report on the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) screening equipment found in 2019 that the security screening protocols across US airports were outdated. However, airports, being highly regulated facilities, require regular up-gradation of technological solutions in screening. Constant developments and upgrades have thus increased the demand for screening solutions. This will be a strong factor to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Factors Likely to Impact Airport Automated Security Screening Market Performance over the Forecast Period:

Growing inclination toward broadening the security coverage across airport facilities, the rising spending on enhancing airport security, and the adoption of new technologies in airport automated security screening are primarily driving the market’s growth.

The growing demand for passenger and cargo screening is expected to create massive opportunities for vendors in developing countries in the global market for airport automated security screening. In March 2020, Rapiscan System’s ORION series qualified for air cargo screening by TSA; the products come in two variants, baggage & parcel inspection (920DX) and large parcel & small cargo (928DX)

In May 2020, Leidos acquired L3Harris Technologies’ Security Detection and Automation Businesses to form a comprehensive global security and detection portfolio. The acquired businesses have provided airport and critical infrastructure screening products, automated tray return systems, and other industrial automation products.

Impact of COVID-19 on Airport Automated Security Screening Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 held a severe impact on the overall airline industry. Airports and airport-related facilities worldwide faced serious wrath from the pandemic, resultant nationwide lockdowns, and international air travel bans. However, with the world resuming amid the new normal of life, screening passengers and cargo at airports has recently gained the front seat. Along with cleaning and sanitization, the airline industry is generating robust demand for airport automated security screening systems, thereby indicating new growth avenues for the airport automated security screening market. COVID-19 has impacted the market dynamics, competition, and global supply chains. The revenues went down in 2020 and are likely to show an uptrend gradually from 2021. Companies optimizing their operation and strategy will sustain and beat the competition.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global airport automated security screening market study based on application and end user.

Based on the application, the airport automated security screening market has been segmented into–

People

Product

Based on the end user, the airport automated security screening market has been segmented into –

Airports

Ports and Borders

Defense

Others (Critical Infrastructure)

Airport Automated Security Screening Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the airport automated security screening market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global airport automated security screening market, followed by North America. The Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the global airport automated security screening market during the forecast period.

Key Global Airport Automated Security Screening Market Competitors Includes –

The global airport automated security screening market has a large number of players across the globe. Prominent manufacturers of airport automated security screening systems operating in the global market are –

L3 Securitiy Dtection Systems

Nuctech

Osi Systems, Inc.

Smith’s Detection

Analogic

Ceia

Autoclear

Astrophysics, Inc.

Adani Systems Inc.

The airport automated security screening market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with every market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Airport Automated Security Screening Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Airport Automated Security Screening Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

