Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Trends and Future Prospects Details 2030

Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Growth & Trends

The Europe disposable endoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing cases of cross-contamination complications due to the use of reusable endoscopes are driving the adoption of single-use endoscopic devices. In addition, the growing number of chronic and respiratory diseases in Europe and the shortage of medical staff for cleaning and disinfecting reusable endoscopes in between the surgical procedures drive the market for disposable endoscopes. For instance, a study published in the European Respiratory journal in 2021 stated that about 36.6 million Europeans are having COPD and the number will be increased to 49.5 million by 2050. Furthermore, the risk associated with reusable endoscopes such as clogging, leakage, and the chance of contamination due to the tedious sterilization process is further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe disposable endoscopes market on the basis of application, end use, and country:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Bronchoscopy, Urologic Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, GI Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, Others.

The bronchoscopy segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021. The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders adversely impacts the individual’s quality of life and potentially leads to premature death. For instance, according to data published in the Journal of Aerosol Medicine and Pulmonary Drug Delivery, in 2020, 15% of deaths were estimated due to respiratory diseases in Europe, which is approximately 600,000 people every year. The increase in the number of the most common respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, respiratory allergies, pulmonary hypertension, and occupational lung diseases, in turn, requires minimally invasive and contamination-free diagnostic procedures, which, in turn, are expected to boost the single-use bronchoscopy adoption.

The ENT endoscopy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing cases of ear, nose, and throat infections and high preference for the adoption of single-use endoscopic devices for better diagnosis and treatment without any chances of cross-contamination are anticipated to drive the segment over the years. For instance, the study published in the European Journal of Anaesthesiology in 2019, stated that the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgery is the most frequently performed surgical procedure among European children. In addition, an increase in technological advancement and growing awareness regarding the usage of disposable ENT endoscopes for better post-procedure outcomes are expected to boost the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers.

The hospital segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021 owing to the increasing number of hospitals performing endoscopic surgical procedures in Europe. Moreover, increasing patient visits for chronic disease diagnosis and surgical procedures to the hospitals are supporting the revenue growth of the segment. In addition, growing preference by the physicians and patients in the hospitals for the use of the disposable endoscopic device to eliminate the chance of contamination is propelling the segment growth. Lower procedure costs and favorable reimbursement provided by the government hospitals are further anticipated to accelerate the segment growth.

The clinics segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of disposable endoscopic devices by the clinics due to their low chance of cross-contamination and cost-effectiveness for better patient engagement. In addition, quick recovery time, short clinical stays, and low post-procedural complications of single-use endoscopic procedures increase their adoption by the clinics. Moreover, the increasing number of clinics performing endoscopic procedures in Europe is expected to accelerate the segment growth over the coming years.

Europe Disposable Endoscopes Regional Outlook

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Switzerland

Denmark

Market Share Insights

May 2020: Ambu A/S, a Danish medical device manufacturer, launched its advanced display unit “Ambu aView 2” for use with single-use endoscopes in Europe and the U.S.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Growing preference for the usage of disposable endoscopic devices by medical professionals over conventional ones increases the competition among market players to hold a better position in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Europe disposable endoscopes market include,

Ambu A/S

Prosurg Inc. (Neoscape, Inc.)

AirStrip Technologies

Boston Scientific Corporation

Parburch Medical

OBP Medical Corporation

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Services Inc.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Flexicare Medical Limited

Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

Sunmed

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.