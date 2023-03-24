U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Prospective Growth and Trends Report 2030

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. healthcare staffing market size is expected to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.66% from 2023 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing geriatric population is leading to rising demand for medical services and shortage of nurses and other medical staff. The cost-effectivity of temporary staffing is likely to drive the market in the coming years.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. healthcare staffing market based on type:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing.

Travel nurse staffing dominated the market with a share of 39.55% in 2022 and is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high pay, travel opportunity, and short-term assignments. Furthermore, in response to increasing medical expenses, hospitals are forced to reduce their staff. Hence, they opt for these services to ensure that nurses are available when the workload increases.

On the other hand, the locum tenens staffing segment is anticipated to witness maximum growth during the forecast period. The rising shortage of primary care physicians and specialists and hospitals hiring locum tenens in peak seasons to reduce cost are primary reasons for the growth of the segment. According to Staff Care’s 2020 Survey of Temporary Physician Staffing Trends report, nearly 52,000 physicians were working as locum tenens in 2019. An increasing number of physicians preferring to work as locum tenens is likely to favor the segment growth.

Allied healthcare professionals include physical therapists, medical technologists, pharmacists, dental hygienists, phlebotomists, radiographers, pathologists, and others. Improving access to public healthcare, growing retired baby boomers, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are likely to drive the segment growth.

Market Share Insights

June 2021: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. completed the acquisition of Workforce Solutions Group, Inc., a provider of talent management solutions to its clients.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is moderately fragmented. AMN Healthcare, Envision Healthcare Corporation, CHG Management, Inc. accounted for the leading position in the market. This can be attributed to the company’s wide network of partners and client base, excellent hiring and recruitment services, and investment in technology.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. healthcare staffing market include,

Envision Healthcare Corporation

AMN Healthcare

CHG Management, Inc.

Maxim Healthcare Group

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Aya Healthcare

Trustaff

TeamHealth

Adecco Group

LocumTenens.com

