Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market Growth, Trends, Huge Business Opportunity and Value Chain 2022-2030

Market Definition

Product data management (PDM) software manages product data such as CAD models and manufacturing instructions. PDM is mostly used by manufacturing companies to control product data from design to production. This type of software is beneficial for designers creating the initial specifications of a new product and production managers following manufacturing instructions.

PDM can be delivered separately or as a part of a PLM software solution. PDM should not be confused with product information management software used mostly by retailers to manage information on products after they are manufactured.

Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market Pricing

The Product Data Management (PDM) Software pricing ranges from USD 200 to USD 1500 per Year. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. Product data management software can help you create better designs, reduce errors, and build a more efficient development cycle with features including:

CAD file management.

Revision control.

Business system integration.

Access control.

Engineering change orders.

External collaboration.

Market Scope

The research report on the Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market provides a detailed analysis of the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market from 2022 to 2030 determines the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Product Data Management (PDM) Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five Product Data Management (PDM) Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Product Data Management (PDM) Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use Industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market Segmentation

Global Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2022-2030

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market, By Component, 2022-2030

Solution

Services

Global Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market, By End User, 2022-2030

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market, By Industry, 2022-2030

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Product Data Management (PDM) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies Product Data Management (PDM) Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies Product Data Management (PDM) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Product Data Management (PDM) Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Product Data Management (PDM) Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed the leading competitors in the market, namely:

Siemens

Upchain

SolidWorks

Synergies

PTC Windchill

OpenBOM

Altuim

Vault

GrabCAD

Oracle

