Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) Software Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 17.9 Billion in 2030

Market Definition

Customer revenue optimization (CRO) software enables sales organizations to increase revenue from key accounts by collaborating with other customer-facing departments like marketing and customer service to form an extended revenue team. The software uses data from across the company to understand customer needs and provide solutions that meet them at any point of contact. By maintaining an active relationship with the customer throughout the customer life cycle, the vendor’s revenue per customer is maximized.

Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) Software Market Pricing

The Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) Software price starts at USD 10 and goes up to USD 150 per user per month per user. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. Relationship maps and organisational charts, customer account planning, automated deal renewal, sales analytics, and other applications may be included in a CRO system to help win bigger deals by better understanding the customer.