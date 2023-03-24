In-Flight Entertainment Market Growth, Trends, Huge Business Opportunity and Value Chain 2022-2030

The need to enhance the passenger experience, technological developments and an increase in aircraft deliveries are some factors that will drive the market for In-Flight Entertainment. There can be a restrain the growth of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market due to framework & certification and increase in aircraft’s overall weight.

In the market, there are a trend of wireless inflight entertainment (W-IFE) systems among the airlines, as they have onboard architecture as inflight connectivity, excluding the terminals required for a live connection. The wireless kit is embedded and requires supplemental type certification. Due to the natural benefit of their expertise in wireless connectivity, IFC providers entered the W-IFE industry. The growth in W-IFE is also expanding the market for IFC providers. In addition, growth in inflight entertainment generates demand for streaming data, driving the market for inflight connectivity.

In-Flight Entertainment Market Segmentation:

In-Flight Entertainment Market, by Aircraft Type

Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Business Jets

In-Flight Entertainment Market, by End-User

OEM

Aftermarket

In-Flight Entertainment Market, by Product Type

IFE Hardware

IFE Connectivity

IFE Content

In-Flight Entertainment Market, by Class

First Class

Business Class

Premium Economy

Economy

Based on the region, the In-Flight Entertainment Market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the In-Flight Entertainment Market, followed by Europe.

In-Flight Entertainment Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Major market players covered in the In-Flight Entertainment Market:

Panasonic Avionics

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International

Zodiac Aerospace

Global Eagle Entertainment (US),

(Note: As per the latest market scenario and trends, the major player’s list will be updated)

Objectives of the Study:

The In-Flight Entertainment Market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

In-Flight Entertainment Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

