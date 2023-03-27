North America Food Service Disposable Market Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Food Service Disposable Industry Overview

The North America food service disposable market size was valued at USD 23.06 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2020 to 2028.

The market is gaining momentum and witnessing a high demand owing to the growing food service industry, increasing penetration of online retail, and growing consumer focus on takeaway due to busier lifestyles. The high penetration of online food delivery services in the region, coupled with the popularity of quick-service restaurants in countries such as the U.S. and Canada owing to the busy lifestyle of consumers, is bolstering the demand for food service disposables in the North American region. An increasing number of quick service restaurants as they can be established in limited spaces is further fueling the regional market growth.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the U.S. restaurant industry sales were valued at USD 659 billion in 2020 and are further projected to witness growth by 2025. According to the National Restaurant Association estimates, there were 194,723 quick-service restaurant franchises in 2019 in the U.S. Therefore, the growing restaurant industry of the U.S. is projected to fuel the regional market growth. Marketing and advertisement activities have also played a crucial role in enhancing the adoption of food service disposable products. Companies are investing in the printing of brand names and promotional content on disposables. Customized printing on the food service disposable products plays a vital role in appealing to the consumers.

The growing sustainability concerns leading to a minimal packaging approach are projected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. The rising environmental concerns associated with the exponential increase in disposable waste across the region are further projected to limit the growth over the forecast period. Additionally, fluctuating raw material price is a major challenge for the growth in the forecast period. In 2020, the industry witnessed a contraction in growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and lockdowns imposed, resulting in the restricted movement of people and the shutdown of several food service outlets. The outbreak of COVID-19 is likely to shift the paradigm of the food service industry and consumers are likely to be inclined toward online food delivery services, which is expected to increase the demand for the products that are specifically used for online food deliveries.

North America Food Service Disposable Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America food service disposable market on the basis of material, packaging type, application, distribution channel, and country:

North America Food Service Disposable Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Fiber-based

Others

North America Food Service Disposable Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Platers

Cups & Lids

Trays & Containers

Bowls

Bags

Boxes & Cartons

Cutlery

Others

North America Food Service Disposable Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food Service

Online

Institutional

North America Food Service Disposable Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Corporate Distributors

Individual Distributors

GPO

Direct Distribution

Others (Online and Retail Distribution)

North America Food Service Disposable Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America Food Service Disposable Industry include

Graphic Packaging International LLC

Sonoco Products Company

Sabert Corp.

Genpak LLC

Pactiv LLC

Interplast Group

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Carlisle FoodService Products

GreenGood USA

Georgia-Pacific LLC

