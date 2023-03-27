Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market to Grow at 22.2% CAGR from 2023-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Industry Overview

The global complementary and alternative medicine for anti aging & longevity market size was valued at USD 36.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising aging population and diseases associated with it are the key factors expected to drive the market for complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) for antiaging and longevity. COVID-19 has encouraged the use of yoga in a sedentary lifestyle-oriented population. Since corporate companies adopted remote work owing to COVID-19, some organizations such as Citi, BlueBeam, 3M, and SAP prioritized virtual wellness programs to improve the stress and anxiety level of working from home. For instance, BlueBeam offered yoga and Tai Chi classes, incentive-based fitness challenges, and chair massage during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

There have been multiple cases where Kampo medicine was used along with western medication. Several geriatric patient case studies reveal the effectiveness of traditional and integrative medicine for symptom and adverse effect management for chronic infectious diseases. There are multiple ongoing research studies on the use of traditional medicine in the COVID-19 treatment.

Alternative medicines including Reiki with little scientific evidence are being extensively promoted by Yale, Duke, Johns Hopkins, and other major medical research institutions for providing “energetic healing” for treating fibromyalgia. In addition, over 60 U.S. hospitals adopted Reiki as part of patient services and 800 hospitals provide Reiki education into their healthcare programs and services in the U.S.

In the past few years, awareness regarding yoga and its impact on antiaging and longevity has boosted the usage of these body healing therapies. This is because yoga aids in enhancing body strength and flexibility, boosting energy, and balancing stress levels. The research by the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health shows that yoga impacts the molecular level, which is directly correlated to the aging of the face and skin.

The global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market size was valued at USD 20.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. Erythropoietin Drugs Market – The global erythropoietin drugs market size was valued at USD 6.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global complementary and alternative medicine for anti aging and longevity market on the basis of intervention, customer, and region:

Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging& Longevity Intervention Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals

Body Healing

Mind Healing

External Energy Healing

Sensory Healing

Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Customer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

High Net Worth (HNW) Individuals

Very High Net Worth (VHNW) Individuals

Ultra-high Net Worth (UHNW) Individuals

Others

Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Industry include

Centre Chiropractic De La ColonneVertébrale

Anadolu Medical Center

Sinomedica

Acupuncture Enfants

Ayurveda Kuwait

Maya Reiki School

Maylilacs

Al Zuhair Holistic Medicine Center

Ayurmana By Dharma Ayurveda

Trinicum

