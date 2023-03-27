Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Animal Based Protein Supplements Industry Overview

The global animal based protein supplements market size was valued at USD 12.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2020 to 2028.

An increasing number of health-conscious consumers demanding supplements with high protein content and nutritional value is favoring the market growth. Numerous health benefits are associated with animal based protein supplements and it has been supported by strong scientific evidence and recognized by the government food regulatory institutions, such as the FDA. Thus, an increasing number of health issues among consumers due to a lack of healthy nutrients is expected to drive the market. The dominant trend towards the consumption of high protein products among consumers has enhanced the growth of animal based protein supplements. With the population being inclined towards sports and fitness, the demand for these supplements is further expected to escalate during the forecast period.

The U.S. dominated the market in 2020. The trend of being proactive toward chronic health problems has spurred the demand for animal based protein supplements in the U.S. Moreover, the growing trend of personalized nutrition in the country is expected to have a positive impact on product demand.

The product is increasingly being preferred by the manufacturers of sports nutrition owing to its wide availability and strong amino profile. However, the market growth is expected to hinder during the forecast period with the increasing number of vegan and lactose-intolerant customers inclining towards plant-based supplements.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers became more aware of the way that health and wellness can reduce the risk of mortality. The pandemic shifted the focus of customers to preventive healthcare. However, the imposition of lockdowns across countries resulted in the closures of gyms and fitness centers impacting sales of protein supplements.

However, with the relaxation in lockdown regulations, the demand for whey protein supplements increased substantially owing to it being a complete source of protein for maintaining overall health. It also offers all the essential amino acids that aid in maintaining the cell structure of the immune system, thereby attracting customers.

Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market – The global corn and corn starch derivatives market size was valued at USD 73,961.8 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Animal Based Protein Supplements Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal based protein supplements market on the basis of raw material, product, distribution channel, application, and region:

Animal Based Protein Supplements Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Whey

Casein

Egg

Fish

Others

Animal Based Protein Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Protein Powder

Protein Bars

Ready-to-Drink

Others

Animal Based Protein Supplements Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Chemist/ Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Others

Animal Based Protein Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

Animal Based Protein Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Animal Based Protein Supplements Industry include

Glanbia plc

MusclePharm Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

CytoSport, Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Quest Nutrition

THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY

AMCO Proteins

NOW Foods

Transparent Labs

WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC

