Who are the Key Players in Protein Purification and Isolation Market?

Protein Purification and Isolation Industry Overview

The global protein purification and isolation market size was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030. Growing research in the areas of pharmaceutical and biotechnology for the development of novel drugs drives the demand for protein purification and isolation. Furthermore, rising investments in R&D by pharmaceutical manufacturers are projected to drive the market. The unexpected COVID-19 outbreak prompted the implementation of lockdown rules across the globe, causing delays in protein purification and isolation import and export. The pandemic also lowered the availability of funds from private investors and governments around the world. Purification and isolation of proteins refer to a set of procedures for isolating a specific protein from a complicated combination of cells, organisms, or tissues.

Protein research requires these techniques to separate, concentrate, stabilize, and eliminate contaminants including endotoxins, viruses, and nucleic acid. They involve determining material and maintaining a purification table to track the enzyme’s development. They are mostly used to classify a protein’s function, structure, and interactions. Affinity chromatography, immunoprecipitation, proteomics, and enzyme assay are some of the regularly utilized methods of protein purification and separation. Over the pandemic, the disruption in the process had a negative impact on the market, but increased government funding for R&D is enabling the market to recover, and the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Governments are increasingly investing in R&D and undertaking initiatives that promote the development and growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. They also provided added benefits via tax incentives, grants, and investment-friendly regulations among others. Pharmaceutical is a highly lucrative industry for protein purification and isolation solutions owing to significant investments in the development of biomarker-specific molecules. Precise isolation of proteins with a significant amount of purified substrate is a vital component of the preclinical drug development phase.

Ongoing technological advancements further drive the market for protein purification and isolation solutions. Magnetic and protein beads and ligand tagging systems are increasingly preferred over traditional methods such as agarose beads and other resins. Furthermore, the rising usage of automated analyzers is projected to drive the demand for purification and isolation solutions.

The rising significance of discovering novel ligands, such as protein-based therapeutic compounds, is a major factor fueling the market expansion. Additionally, rising demand for purification kits in rapid screen tests, a shift towards technologically advanced instrumentation for protein purification, growth of the proteomics market, and increasing R&D in pharmaceutical and biotechnological fields are expected to propel the market growth. However, instruments that result in a reduced acceptance rate, the difficulty of maintaining purification kits that fit all proposes, and high tool costs are acting as hurdles to market growth. In addition, the protein purification and isolation industry is benefiting from untapped growth markets and protein therapies.

Protein Purification and Isolation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein purification and isolation market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Instruments

Consumables

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Ultrafiltration

Precipitation

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Western blotting

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Drug Screening

Biomarker Discovery

Protein-protein Interaction Studies

Diagnostics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

CROs

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

March 2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific and Symphogen announced that they would continue the collaboration to provide biopharmaceutical research and development laboratories and platform workflows for quality monitoring and simplified characterization of complex therapeutic proteins.

December 2021: GE Healthcare Life Sciences announced that it has completed its acquisition of BK Medical, from Altaris Capital Partners, LLC for an upfront cash payment of USD 1.45 billion in September 2021.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global protein purification and isolation market include:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Qiagen N.V.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Abcam

Norgen Biotek Corporation

