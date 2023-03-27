Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market Growth, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2030

Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The global antibodies contract manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 35.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in demand for the production of therapeutic antibodies is the main factor that will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Antibodies are the leading biopharmaceutical products that precisely target abnormal cells. Thus, many biopharmaceutical companies have begun to focus on the development of advanced antibodies for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, and rheumatic heart disease. The impact of COVID-19 has boosted the market growth, with the application of monoclonal antibodies therapy used as a treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antibodies contract manufacturing market based on product, source, end-user, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, Others.

Monoclonal antibodies dominated the product segment with a 70.9% share as of 2021. Based on product, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies , polyclonal antibodies, and others. Monoclonal antibody (mAb) formulations have been more popular as a select therapy for various lung indications, including lung cancer, lung infections, and asthma. They are also proven to be effective in treating COVID-19 infections; Casirivimab and imdevimab are designed specifically to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.

Rising awareness amongst physicians and patients with regards to the applications of mAb therapy is contributing toward further growth. Additionally, the usage rate for mAb therapy is expected to be boosted after receiving approval for the blockbuster mAbs for a variety of indications during the forecast period.

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Mammalian and Microbial.

The mammalian source segment accounted for the largest share of 58.5% in the market as of 2021. Based on the source, the market is segmented into mammalian and microbial. With the growing demand for biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing services, several CMOs are expanding their capacity for mammalian cell culture production. In mAb production, the mammalian cell expression system is the most preferred choice, owing to the primary advantage that the cellular mechanism is modified for the processing, production, and secretion of extremely complex molecules.

Based on the End User Insights, the market is segmented into Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Others.

The biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 with over 67.2% and is also the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market is classified into biopharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and others. Biopharmaceutical companies play a significant role in the development of innovative treatments for patients worldwide.

The constant requirement for innovation in the treatment models and the use of advanced treatments such as monoclonal antibody therapy is leading to an increase in R&D investment for biopharmaceuticals. This in turn is leading to collaboration among biopharmaceuticals and CMOs for the development of advanced treatments; thus, leading to major share and is expected to further influence segment growth.

Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

International partnerships are a key strategy witnessed among players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global antibodies contract manufacturing market include,

Lonza

Samsung Biologics

WuXi Biologics.

Charles River Laboratories

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH.

AGC Biologics

Cytovance Biologics, Inc.

EMERGENT

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Labcorp Drug Development

Catalent, Inc.

