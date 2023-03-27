North America Disposable Endoscopes Market Size, Regional Outlook, And Competitive Strategies 2030

North America Disposable Endoscopes Market Growth & Trends

The North America disposable endoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing incidence of infection due to reusable endoscopes in the hospitals and the growing preference for disposable endoscope components are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast years. In addition, cleaning and disinfecting disposable endoscopes and their accessories to eliminate the disease transmission risk is a very tedious task for medical professionals.

North America Disposable Endoscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America disposable endoscopes market based on application, end use, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Bronchoscopy, Urologic endoscopy, Arthroscopy, GI endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, Others.

The bronchoscopy segment dominated the market for disposable endoscopes in North America and accounted for the highest revenue share of 29.3% in 2021. The growing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, acute lower respiratory tract infections, lung cancer, and tuberculosis needs minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, which in turn are anticipated to drive the segment growth over the years. For instance, according to the American lung association, about 37 million Americans are living with chronic lung diseases like COPD and asthma. The lower post-procedural visit due to single-use bronchoscope procedures also increases its adoption and is anticipated to propel the segment growth.

However, the ENT endoscopy segment is expected to behold the fastest growth rate over the forecast years. This growth rate of single-use ENT endoscopes is attributable to its growing adoption, lower service and cleaning cost, and reduction of cross-contamination chances. Moreover, the growing number of nose, ear, and throat infection cases is also expected to propel market growth. In addition, subsequent product launches and advancements in technology are also supporting the fast growth of the segment.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Centers.

The hospital segment dominated the North America disposable endoscopes market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 47.5% in 2021. This segment share is attributable to the increasing number of patient visits to the hospitals for the diagnosis of chronic disorders. In addition, the high adoption of single-use endoscopes in hospitals reduces the risk of cross-contamination further boosting the segment growth. Moreover, a growing number of hospitals with endoscopy procedure facilities is also supporting the growth of the segment. Favorable reimbursement policies provided by the hospitals also accelerated their market share over the years.

Furthermore, the highest CAGR is expected from the clinics segment during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of disposable endoscopes due to their cost-effectiveness and low chance of cross-contamination. In addition, short clinical stays, low post-procedural complications, and quick recovery time of single-use endoscopic procedures increase its adoption by the clinics. Moreover, the growing number of clinics with next-generation healthcare facilities is also anticipated to drive the growth rate of the segment over the forecast period.

North America Disposable Endoscopes Regional Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Olympus launched and added five premium disposable bronchoscopes to its U.S. bronchoscopy portfolio.

December 2019: Boston Scientific Corporation launched "EXALT Model D" a Single-Use Duodenoscope for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography procedures.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competition is increased among the top market players due to the high demand for disposable endoscopes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The key players are looking forward to developing innovative low-cost single-use endoscopes and their components as per the patient’s need to hold their strong position in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America disposable endoscopes market include,

Ambu A/S

Prosurg Inc. (Neoscape, Inc.)

AirStrip Technologies

Boston Scientific Corporation

Parburch Medical

OBP Medical Corporation

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Services Inc.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Flexicare Medical Limited

Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

Sunmed

