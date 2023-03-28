Surgical Display Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2023-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 28, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Display Industry Overview

The global surgical display market size was valued at USD 655.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing digitalization in the overall healthcare industry coupled with technological advancements is anticipated to boost market growth. Furthermore, a rising number of surgeries is also anticipated to fuel market growth during the projected period.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, market players experienced negative growth in their revenues. For instance, Barco reported a 1.9% decline in its healthcare revenue. This was majorly in the second half of 2020. On the other hand, Eizo Global reported a stable supply of its products and services throughout the pandemic. It also maintained its operations at all of its 7 production sites globally, as of July 2020. The company also reported stable material procurement despite the supply chain disruptions. All this resulted in no decline in the market size of 2020.

Numerous key companies undertaking various strategic initiatives, advanced healthcare facilities, and demand for high-quality care through the latest technologies, are expected to boost the market growth. For instance, Quest International, is a U.S.-based manufacturer of AlphaView lineup of displays for OR, ER, surgical, and endoscopic applications. The company’s medical-grade surgical displays are available in multiple size variants such as 19”, 24”, 26″, 32”, and 55”.

Surgical Display Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical display market on the basis of type and region:

Surgical Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Low-end

Mid-end

High-end

Surgical Display Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Display Industry include

Eizo Inc.

Stryker

Alcon

Siemens

Steris

Olympus Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Barco

Ambu A/S

NDS Surgical Imaging

