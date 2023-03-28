U.S. Sexual Wellness Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 28, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Sexual Wellness Industry Overview

The U.S. sexual wellness market size was valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67% from 2022 to 2030. The market is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth in the coming years due to the rising prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and HIV infection. Increasing government initiatives and NGOs participating in promoting the use of contraceptives is expected to boost the market growth. The increasing childbearing population of women in the U.S. and ease of online shopping and e-commerce are expected to further facilitate the sales of sexual wellness products. The NYC Health Department recommended masturbation as the safest form of sexual activity to minimize contact with others and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic has reduced the stigma around masturbation, an increasing number of customers in the country are opting for various sex toys to improve their sexual experience. The stigma attached to sexual activities & experimenting is reducing due to liberalization and growing acceptance of homosexuality. Sex-positive movements have helped clear the stereotypes related to gender, age, and social construct of people. The banks and investors who were reluctant to fund ventures in sexual wellness products are now investing in this space.

In recent times, the stereotypical perception has witnessed some change and angel investors are also increasingly investing with manufacturers. For instance, in March 2021, PLBY Group, Inc. spent USD 25 million to buy a TLA acquisition firm that sold sex toys through a subsidiary. Major brands in the U.S. market for sexual wellness are expected to witness lucrative demand due to the growing use of sex toys among both men and women.

U.S. government is also taking initiatives towards sexual wellness by promoting safe sex, further propelling the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2020, the New York health department started a home delivery service called “Door 2 Door” to promote the practice of safe sex. The service provides the delivery of condoms, lubricants, and HIV tests via an online platform.

U.S. Sexual Wellness Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. sexual wellness market based on product, distribution channel and region:

U.S. Sexual Wellness Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Sex Toys

Condoms

Personal Lubricants

U.S. Sexual Wellness Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

E-commerce

Retailers

Mass Merchandizers

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Wow Tech and Lovehoney announced a merger and the combined group will be led by Wow Tech with an aim of achieving new heights in sexual wellness.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. sexual wellness market include:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Veru Inc.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

BioFilm, Inc.

LELO

Trigg Laboratories Inc.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Unbound

CC Wellness

