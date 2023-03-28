Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 28, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Industry Overview

The global neglected tropical diseases (NTD) diagnosis market size was valued at USD 6.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of NTDs and an increasing number of initiatives undertaken by the government are anticipated to fuel the market growth. For instance, the inclusion of NTDs in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), a United Nations Development Program, as a global target is anticipated to fuel market growth. Furthermore, various initiatives being undertaken by WHO, such as road map 2030 for the elimination of NTDs, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the neglected tropical disease (NTD) diagnosis witnessed a significant decline. WHO launched the Global Program to Eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (GPELF) in 2000, which aims to stop the spread of the infection and relieve the pain of those who have already been afflicted. However, according to the pulse survey conducted by WHO, as of early 2021, the neglected tropical disease program has faced disruptions in 44% of countries. Moreover, the high risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection has affected the public health approaches for NTDs. In countries with low health budgets, funds being shifted to tackle other diseases, and a shortage of funding from international partners and the foreign government has significantly impacted the growth of the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis market

The NTD program has expanded its support to 31 countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Besides, it has provided more than 2.6 billion treatments and leveraged more than USD 22.3 billion in donated medicines. Government organizations such as CDC and WHO collaborate with counties to improve existing public health services for NTDs. Moreover, in January 2021, the WHO introduced its roadmap for NTDs for the period 2021 to 2030. It is aimed to increase the prevention and control of neglected tropical diseases worldwide. Such initiatives undertaken by the government bodies are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Globally, several organizations initiated multiple programs, which contribute to rising in the awareness of NTDs, including the Global NTD Program by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Global NTD Programs by the World Health Organization, NTD Program by the United States Agency for International Development, the United States Global Health Initiative. The primary focus of all these programs is on controlling or eliminating NTDs. Similarly, the London Declaration was initiated to sustain, expand, and extend different programs to support & control guinea worm disease, leprosy, lymphatic filariasis, sleeping sickness, trachoma, schistosomiasis, and Chagas disease by 2020.

The increasing burden of NTDs is considered to be a major factor fueling the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. According to WHO estimates, more than 1.7 billion individuals, about one-fifth of the world’s population, mostly in lower-income and developing countries-required interventions for at least one NTD every year. Around 40% of the African region was affected by NTDs. These diseases are more prevalent among the poor population living in tropical environments and difficult-to-access areas. Countries such as Brazil, Yemen, India, Bangladesh, China, and some countries in Central & East Africa contribute the majority of NTD cases globally.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Clinical Diagnostics Industry Research Reports.

Rapid Tests Market – The global rapid tests market size was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Saliva Collection and Diagnostics Market – The global saliva collection and diagnostics market size was valued at USD 804.7 million in 2021 and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Neglected Tropical Disease Diagnosis Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the neglected tropical disease diagnosis market based on disease, diagnostic method, service type, end-use, and region:

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Dengue

Chikungunya

Rabies

Leprosy

Buruli Ulcer

Yaws

Lymphatic Filariasis

Taeniasis/Cysticercosis

Foodborne Trematodiases

Echinococcosis

Chagas Disease (American Trypanosomiasis)

Dracunculiasis

African Trypanosomiasis

Soil-transmitted Helminth Infections

Onchocerciasis

Schistosomiasis

Scabies and Other Ectoparasites

Snakebite Envenoming

Leishmaniasis

Diagnosis Diagnostic Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Conventional Method

Molecular/Modern Method

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Centralized Service

POC Service

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Clinical Labs

Hospitals /Clinics

Home Healthcare

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2021: EUROIMMUN launched the EUROPatternTM Microscope Live (EPML) compact immunofluorescence microscope used to detect antibodies in the sample and enhance the quality of indirect immunofluorescence testing.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key players in the global neglected tropical disease diagnosis market include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ZeptoMetrix

InBios International, Inc.

Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Coris BioConcept

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Oscar Medicare Pvt Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Neglected Tropical Disease Diagnosis Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.