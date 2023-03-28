Anastomosis Devices Market Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis Report by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 28, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Anastomosis Devices Industry Overview

The global anastomosis devices market size was valued at USD 3.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. Rising surgical procedures along with the growing prevalence of cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases are the key trends escalating market growth. The surgical practice has been considerably impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic has created challenges for general surgery practice. It has had ramifications for ways of working, open vs minimally invasive, surgical techniques, patient and staff safety, theatre workflow, training, and education. All specialisms have had to triage the importance of their regular surgical procedures and think about non-surgical management options where possible. Many elective or semi-elective procedures including gastrointestinal malignancies have been suspended. However, the market will witness the demand after the commencement of these surgeries at full force.

Moreover, the demand for improved patient outcomes will drive the uptake of novel innovations in anastomosis devices and contributes to market growth. For instance, in December 2020, India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic introduced EEA Circular Stapler with Tri-Staple Technology. This is the first 3-row Circular Stapler with wide-ranging height staples is indicated for use in colorectal procedures.

The introduction of technologically-advanced products and favorable reimbursement scenarios in cardiac procedures, which comprises Coronary Bypass Graft Surgery (CABG), open-heart valve replacement, and angioplasty in developed countries are boosting the growth of the market for anastomosis devices. For instance, Medicare Part B covers coronary artery bypass graft surgery, coronary angioplasty, valve repair & replacement, and other comprehensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (CR) programs.

The outbreak of COVID-19 impacted elective procedures. Restrictions of COVID-19 resulted in postponements to the number of procedures performed. Presently most countries have elevated restrictions on elective procedures. Consequently, there would be lucrative demand for anastomosis devices as these procedures start with full force. Besides, demand for healthier patient outcomes will drive the introduction of advanced technologies in anastomosis devices and promotes market growth. For instance, in October 2020, GI Windows Corp. raised $16.4 million in a Series A-1 funding that involved investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation and others. The funds are allotted to improve the development and clinical trials of the firm’s anastomosis technology.

Anastomosis Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anastomosis devices market based on product type, application, end-user, and region:

Anastomosis Devices Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Disposable

Reusable

Anastomosis Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Others

Anastomosis Devices End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Center & Clinics

Anastomosis Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Vascular Graft Solutions Ltd. received a receipt of marketing authorization from the FDA for the VIOLA. This is a new device for clampless proximal anastomosis in CABG.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global anastomosis devices market are:

Medtronic

LivaNova PLC

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Vitalitec Internaional Inc.

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

Ethicon US, LLC

Peters Surgical

