Aluminum Die Casting Market Analysis, And Regional Outlook By 2030

Aluminum Die Casting Market Growth & Trends

The global aluminum die casting market size is expected to reach USD 111.99 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the telecommunication sector coupled with the increasing demand for lightweight materials from the automotive and aerospace industries is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Aluminum Die Casting Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum die casting market based on the production process, application, and region:

Based on the Production Process Insights, the market is segmented into Pressure Die Casting and Others.

Pressure die casting held the largest revenue share of more than 78.0% in 2021. The large share is attributed to phenomenal characteristics provided by the process including easy filling of cavity, smooth surface finish, tighter dimension tolerance, and strong mechanical properties. The growing preference for pressure die casting is expected to propel the market growth, especially in the automotive sector, during across the coming years.

The other types of die casting include vacuum die casting and squeeze die casting. The demand for these aforementioned processes is likely to be generated by novel applications, such as the casting of turbine blades and solar sensors. Due to the refined grain size and strong mechanical properties, the finished product offers higher tensile strength and lowers stress rupture capability.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction, Telecommunication, Consumer Durables, Energy, Others.

The transportation segment held the largest revenue share of 64.0% in 2021. Within the transportation segment, lightweight vehicles are considered to be the key factor behind the growth of aluminum products. The share of die-cast parts is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period.

The industrial segment held a significant revenue share in 2021. It comprises agricultural, construction, and mining equipment . The aluminum cast products are used in the components of the aforementioned machinery. The rising infrastructural developments in Asian countries are expected to boost the demand for construction equipment throughout the forecast period.

The product demand in the building and construction segment is dominated by the use of aluminum die-cast products in houses, with various applications such as door handles, roofing, curtain walling, and windows. The rising replacement of iron and steel due to the changing consumer preferences is impacting the market growth on a positive note.

Aluminum Die Casting Regional Outlook

Market Share Insights

September 2020: Tesla announced its plan to replace hundreds of robots in its car factory in Germany with giant machines for making simpler chassis parts for raising its EV production. Moreover, the company plans to build compact cars for the European markets, which is further expected to bring more investments in the manufacturing facility and augment demand for aluminum die casting.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for aluminum die casting is extremely competitive because of the presence of numerous players across the globe. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a harsh impact on the sales and production of the players in the market. Companies had halted their production activities throughout the lockdown period, which had a negative impact on their sales.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global aluminum die casting market include,

