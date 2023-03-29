Weichai India’s Revolutionary Bus Engine Design Elevates Industry Standards

KOLKATA, India, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — A leading manufacturer of engines in the world, Weichai India is a subsidiary of the renowned Weichai Group. A part of the SHIG (Shandong Heavy Industry Group), Weichai has introduced groundbreaking designs of diesel and gas engines to automotive power solutions including public transport. The innovative engine design is a promise to revolutionise industry standards and set a new one.

Bus Engines from Weichai

Buses are the lifeline of many countries across the globe. Short and long-route bus services are often the carriers of huge numbers of passengers regularly. Hence, the need for highly reliable engines along with reduced emission levels is the need of the hour.

Weichai produces high-performance diesel and gas engines to power buses. Designed in coherence with the latest advancements in technology, Weichai engines are products of intensive research and development (R&D). These engines are also produced indigenously at a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pune, India.

Diesel Engines for Buses

Weichai India manufactures premium quality bus engines. Keeping up with the market reputation of diesel engines, our engines are powerful, robust, and highly reliable. Ideal for short-term and long-term usage, these engines are designed to deliver optimum performances while carrying heavy loads.

Diesel engines from Weichai India are also equipped with ECU or an Engine Control Unit. This important feature in these modern engines helps manage and control different parts of the engine. Fuel injection control, ignition timing control, and engine emission controls are also responsibilities of ECU. Moreover, performance tuning and monitoring engine health and activity are also possible in Weichai engines.

With an advanced internal combustion design, these engines offer maximum fuel efficiency. The engines are also equipped with High-Pressure Common Rail System (HPCRS), which is a fuel delivery technology that improves engine efficiency and reduces emissions by delivering fuel to the engine at very high pressure. These engines also come with a specially designed Turbocharger.

The improved engine design is the result of years of research and taking in user inputs to deliver results that transcend expectations. These engines are designed to be more compact and lightweight than traditional bus engines, without sacrificing power or durability. Weichai engines are available in light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty engines — in an extensive range of WP 2.3N to WP 12N series.

Gas Engines for Buses

Apart from the diesel counterparts, Weichai India also offers gas engines for buses. This innovative engine design promises to revolutionise the way we think about a bus engine. With increased fuel efficiency, gas engines for buses are ideal for lower emissions and improved performance.

From Weichai India’s line of on-highway engines, gas engines are designed while considering the ultimate market standards. With the best-in-class physical and mechanical quality, the performance levels are significantly higher.

Gas engines from Weichai are also fitted with Engine Control Unit (ECU) that looks after the engine parts and operations. Better fuel efficiency and precise control of performance truly make these engines the benchmark for automotive solutions.

In addition to the impressive performance capabilities, the new bus engine design also offers several environmental benefits. Integrated with advanced after-treatment solutions like Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF), Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOC), and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) catalysts — these engines are designed in compliance with the latest emission standards.

Following a compact and innovative design, these gas engines also have cooled engine exhaust gas re-circulation. This keeps the engine temperatures in check, which also reduces the formation of NOx— harmful exhausts from emissions. Gas engines from Weichai are BS-IV, BS-V, and even BS-VI certified.

The Bharat Stage (BS)-IV certifications are by far the strictest form of emission regulation that came into effect on April 1, 2020. Weichai’s gas engines are built to follow the specified maximum permissible levels of pollutants including nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), particulate matter (PM), and hydrocarbons (HC).

Weichai Engines: A Game-Changer

Coupled with robust design and proven quality, bus engines by Weichai India are designed to bring a shift in the industry. These innovative engines are not only dependable but cater to the performance needs of modern-day buses. From fuel efficiency to reduced emissions, these engines are also low in maintenance. Apart from scheduled sessions, these engines are capable of detecting and managing any issues in advance, thereby significantly reducing the need for costly repairs.

About Weichai India

Weichai India is the leading indigenous manufacturer of engines globally. The company is a renowned Chinese company that offers on-highway, off-highway, and marine engines. Weichai also offers related products such as gen-sets, axles, and gearboxes. Besides, the company boasts of being the largest manufacturer of marine engine solutions including propulsion and auxiliary engines. Upholding its values, Weichai India is committed to bringing cleaner power by offering high-quality products and solutions which are engineered to win.

