XISS Ranchi Announces Admission Open for PGDM (MBA) Program for 2023-25 Session.

Ranchi, India, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS) Ranchi hereby announces that applications for the PGDM (MBA) program for the session 2023-25 are now open. Candidates can apply through a variety of Management Eligibility Tests including XAT, CAT, and CMAT.

The PGDM (MBA) program at XISS Ranchi is designed to provide students with a comprehensive education in Business Management, including courses in Finance, Marketing, Human resources, and Rural management. The program has a strong emphasis on ethics and social responsibility, reflecting the institute’s commitment to creating responsible business leaders.

XISS Ranchi is one of the premier management institutes in the country, known for its excellent faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and strong industry connections. The institute has a proven track record of producing graduates who have successful careers in a wide range of sectors.

We encourage all eligible candidates to apply to the PGDM (MBA) program at XISS Ranchi. The application deadline is 22 February 2023.

For further information visit our website: www.appyonline.xiss.ac.in.

For any queries, please contact us at:

Land Line: 0651-2200873

Mobile: +91 6206361750; +91 9931401500; +91 8987499848