Rohde & Schwarz Oscilloscope Days 2023 deliver expertise for day-to-day testing challenges

Caption: Oscilloscope Days has practical presentations for routine testing challenges.

Munich, Germany, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Following increasing global interest from electronics engineers, the popular Rohde & Schwarz Oscilloscope Days event will continue in 2023. The two-day event is scheduled for April 18 and 19 and will present a series of webinars from Rohde & Schwarz oscilloscope experts and specialists along with others from event partners Würth Elektronik and PE-Systems. The sessions will address the real-world challenges engineers face in a range of measurement applications.

Besides practical demonstrations of oscilloscope fundamentals, webinar attendees can meet experts from Rohde & Schwarz and partners. The Oscilloscopes Days event is free of charge with live webcasts streamed in English, German, French, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

Over the two days, attendees can learn about best practices for oscilloscope use as well as the latest on testing fundamentals. Each session lasts about 90 minutes with four sessions covering: Oscilloscope and probing fundamentals; Best practices on power electronics filter design and verification; How does power integrity affect signal integrity and which tools can be used for debugging; and Application based testing for power electronics and EMC debugging on flyback converters.

Andreas Grimm, Sales Director Global Oscilloscopes at Rohde & Schwarz, said, “Oscilloscopes are fundamental measurement tool for electronics engineers. As a manufacturer of state-of-the-art oscilloscopes, we aim to help engineers make the most of these universal instruments. Our popular Oscilloscope Days event offers interesting topics for everyone. Educational presentations look at the fundamentals for those new to the profession while other sessions examine the latest techniques and technologies. The event will give engineers the in-depth knowledge they need to meet an ever wider range of measurement challenges.”

For further information and to register for the Oscilloscopes Days event, please visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/oscilloscope-days

Europe (headquarters): Christian Mokry (phone: +49 89 4129 13052; email:

North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email:

Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email:

R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.
All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the internet at www.press.rohde-schwarz.com

